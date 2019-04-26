Oppo A7 price in India has been dropped in India, Gadgets 360 has confirmed. With the new development, while the Oppo A7 3GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 12,990, its 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 14,990. The new price cut notably comes just a little more than a month after the Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant dropped to Rs. 15,990. Oppo launched the A7 in the country back in November last year and the phone got its 3GB RAM version in January. Key highlights of the Oppo A7 include its dual rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style display notch, and a 4,230mAh battery.

Oppo A7 price cut

The Oppo A7 price in India has been dropped to Rs. 12,990 for the 3GB RAM variant, whereas the price of its 4GB RAM model has been slashed to Rs. 14,990.

"Extending the opportunity for its customers to buy one of its bestselling smartphones from its popular A series, Oppo has reduced the price of Oppo A7 in India which is effective from 26th April onwards. The Oppo A7 3GB will now be available for purchase at Rs. 12,990 and Oppo A7 4GB variant will be available at Rs. 14,990 on both offline and online platforms," an Oppo spokesperson told Gadgets 360 in an emailed statement.

The price cut was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. Also, it was reflected on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Paytm at the time of filing this story.

To recall, the Oppo A7 was launched with 4GB RAM in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 16,990, though it received a Rs. 1,000 drop last month. Oppo also in January brought the A7 3GB RAM variant at Rs. 14,990.

Oppo A7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A7 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It features a 6.2-inch In-Cell HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Oppo A7 Review

For photos and videos, the Oppo A7 has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. A fingerprint sensor has also been provided at the back of the handset. Besides, it packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 155.9x75.4x8.1mm.

