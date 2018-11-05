Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone in its A-Series in China, and leaked renders have surfaced on the Internet hinting at the design details of the handset. The leak, apart from indicating that the Oppo A7 will feature a waterdrop display notch, has also suggested that the smartphone will come with a large battery. The handset that reportedly will be available in two colour variants, appears to be a re-branded version of the Realme 2 that was launched in India earlier this year. However, there could be a few differences as the Oppo A7 seems to bear a better front camera than the Realme 2.

As per the images posed on SlashLeaks, first spotted by AndroidPure, a leaked render of the alleged Oppo A7 hints at the probable colour options of the smartphone. According to one of the images, the Oppo A7 will come in Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue colour variants, while other images suggest that the smartphone will feature a fullscreen display with a waterdrop notch. Also, the leak tips that the Oppo A7 will be fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery.

Previously, the Oppo A7 were spotted in multiple leaks, that had suggested the full specifications of the handset. According to a leak on SlashLeaks, the Oppo A7 will sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display, is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and Adreno 506, and runs Android 8.1-based ColorOS 5.2. Also, the smartphone will feature dual rear cameras with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors; and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It also comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and 32GB storage variant.

The leaked specifications of the Oppo A7 suggest that the smartphone is similar to the Realme 2. However, the design language of the smartphones is a little different as they come in different colours at the back. Another notable difference is that the selfie camera has been upgraded from 8-megapixel to 16-megapixel.

Notably, according to another previous leak on SlashLeaks, the Oppo A7 should launch in China on November 13 with a starting price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,900).