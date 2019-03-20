Technology News

Oppo A7 4GB RAM Variant, Oppo A5 Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 11,990

20 March 2019
Oppo A7 4GB RAM Variant, Oppo A5 Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 11,990

Oppo A7 was launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 16,990

Highlights

  • Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant price has been dropped to Rs. 15,990
  • Oppo A5 price, on the other hand, has been reduced to Rs. 11,990
  • The new price cut is of permanent nature

Oppo A7 and Oppo A5 price in India have been dropped under a Holi promotion. With the new development, the Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant now comes at Rs. 15,990, whereas the Oppo A5 price has been slashed to Rs. 11,990. The Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant was launched at Rs. 16,990. However, the Oppo A5 was previously retailing at Rs. 13,990. Both Oppo phones come with a dual rear camera setup and sport a fingerprint sensor at the back. Particularly, the Oppo A7 also comes with a waterdrop-style display notch.

The new price drops are applicable through Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, TataCliq, and all Oppo retail stores in India. As mentioned, while the Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 15,999, the Oppo A5 price has been dropped to Rs. 11,990. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the new price cut is permanent.

To recall, the Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant was launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 16,990, whereas the Oppo A5 was previously available at Rs. 13,990.

Oppo A7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A7 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 on top and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) In-Cell HD+ display. The display panel has a 19:9 aspect ratio, 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch design. Further, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Oppo also notably brought a 3GB RAM variant of the A7 earlier this year.

 

In terms of optics, the Oppo A7 has a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo A7 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It packs a 4,230mAh battery and has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Oppo A5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A5 runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 87.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The Oppo A5 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front, along with an f/2.2 lens.

On the storage front, the Oppo A5 has 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone packs a 4,230mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 14 hours of video playback.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo A7 price in India, Oppo A7 specifications, Oppo A5 price in India, Oppo A5 specifications, Oppo A7, Oppo A5, Oppo
Oppo A7 4GB RAM Variant, Oppo A5 Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 11,990
Comment
 
 

Oppo F11 Pro
