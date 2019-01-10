NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo A7 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 10 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A7 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A7 sports a waterdrop-style display notch and a dual rear camera setup

Highlights

  • Oppo A7 3GB RAM variant will go on sale in India starting tomorrow
  • The new Oppo phone comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,990
  • The original Oppo A7 model with 4GB RAM was launched last year

Oppo A7 has received a new variant in India that comes with 3GB of RAM. The fresh option comes more than a month after Oppo launched the 4GB RAM variant of the A7 that debuted in the country last November. The 3GB RAM variant of the Oppo A7 comes with the same 64GB of onboard storage that came the original 4GB RAM model. Priced at Rs. 14,990, the new Oppo A7 variant will go on sale in the country starting Friday. Key highlights of the smartphone include a waterdrop-style display notch, dual rear camera setup, and a 4,230mAh battery.

Oppo A7 3GB RAM variant price in India

The Oppo A7 3GB RAM variant price in India has been set at Rs. 14,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, and Snapdeal starting Friday, January 11.

To recall, the Oppo A7 originally debuted in India back in last November with 4GB RAM option. That model also had 64GB of inbuilt storage, just as the new variant.

Oppo unveiled the A7 in China last year with both 3GB and 4GB RAM options. However, the smartphone recently went on sale in Nepal with 3GB and 4GB RAM options along with 32GB of onboard storage.

Oppo A7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A7 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch In-Cell HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio as well as a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options.

Oppo A7 Review

In terms of optics, the Oppo A7 sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chat. The front-facing sensor has an f/2.0 aperture. Also, it supports features such as AR Stickers.

Oppo has provided 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the Oppo A7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Moreover, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 155.9x75.4x8.1mm.

 

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Oppo A7

Oppo A7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good battery life
  • Looks stylish
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Display is only HD+
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Annoying spam from some apps
Read detailed Oppo A7 review
Display6.20-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Further reading: Oppo A7 price in India, Oppo A7 specifiations, Oppo A7
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE Smart Set-Top Box With PatchWall UI Launched
CES 2019: Facial Recognition Gains Traction Among Device Makers
Oppo A7 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Honor View 20 India Pre-Booking Starts January 15: Offers Detailed
  3. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  4. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Xiaomi Mi TV India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. 'Repeating' Radio Waves From Deep Space Baffle Scientists
  7. Huawei Y9 (2019) With Dual Rear, Front Cameras Launched in India
  8. KhaaliJeb Is a New UPI Payments App That Wants to Appeal to Students
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  10. Redmi 6 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.