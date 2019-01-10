Oppo A7 has received a new variant in India that comes with 3GB of RAM. The fresh option comes more than a month after Oppo launched the 4GB RAM variant of the A7 that debuted in the country last November. The 3GB RAM variant of the Oppo A7 comes with the same 64GB of onboard storage that came the original 4GB RAM model. Priced at Rs. 14,990, the new Oppo A7 variant will go on sale in the country starting Friday. Key highlights of the smartphone include a waterdrop-style display notch, dual rear camera setup, and a 4,230mAh battery.

Oppo A7 3GB RAM variant price in India

The Oppo A7 3GB RAM variant price in India has been set at Rs. 14,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, and Snapdeal starting Friday, January 11.

To recall, the Oppo A7 originally debuted in India back in last November with 4GB RAM option. That model also had 64GB of inbuilt storage, just as the new variant.

Oppo unveiled the A7 in China last year with both 3GB and 4GB RAM options. However, the smartphone recently went on sale in Nepal with 3GB and 4GB RAM options along with 32GB of onboard storage.

Oppo A7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A7 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch In-Cell HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio as well as a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB as well as 4GB RAM options.

Oppo A7 Review

In terms of optics, the Oppo A7 sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chat. The front-facing sensor has an f/2.0 aperture. Also, it supports features such as AR Stickers.

Oppo has provided 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the Oppo A7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Moreover, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 155.9x75.4x8.1mm.