Oppo A6 May Launch in India as Successor to Oppo A5 in September: Report

The upcoming smartphone is speculated to be priced at around Rs.10,000.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 10 August 2020 14:20 IST
Oppo A6 will reportedly have upgrades in the processor, camera, and display departments.

Oppo A5 may get a successor named Oppo A6 that will make its way to the Indian market as early as in September, as per an online report. The upcoming smartphone is speculated to be priced at around Rs. 10,000 in the country, and will be an upgrade over the Oppo A5 model. While there have been no official teasers from Oppo about the same, the report has quoted sources close to the developments indicating a successor to Oppo A5 to be in the making.

As per a report by 91mobiles, the upcoming smartphone may be called Oppo A6. The new model will have upgrades in the processor, camera, and display departments. Oppo A6 will act as a successor to the Oppo A5 2020 that was launched in September last year in Dazzling White and Mirror Black colours.

Oppo A5 2020 comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The starting price of the smartphone by Oppo is Rs. 10,990. It is available in 3GB RAM with 64GB and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage options. Oppo A5 2020 is a dual-SIM phone that comes 5,000mAh battery. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS. The Oppo A5 2020 on the rear has a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, two 2-megapixel cameras. It also sports an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

While we await the launch of Oppo A5, the Chinese smartphone maker recently launched the 8GB variant of Oppo A52 in India as a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. This variant retails at Rs. 18,990. The Oppo A12 was also launched in India for Rs. 9,990 back in June.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

