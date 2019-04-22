Oppo A5s has been launched in India with a 4,230mAh battery. The new Oppo phone comes in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants. Key highlights of the Oppo A5s include a 6.2-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and a dual rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The Oppo A5s also comes with features such as Smart Bar, Music on Display, and Smart Scan. Additionally, Oppo has provided its ColorOS 5.2.1 on top of Android Oreo.

Oppo A5s price in India

The Oppo A5s price in India is set at Rs. 9,990 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It will be available for purchase in Black and Red colour options. Oppo hasn't announced the price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the A5s. However, it is slated to debut in May with Green and Gold colour options.

Oppo A5s will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal, and Tata CLiQ as well as offline stores.

Oppo A5s specifications, features

Touted to deliver "exceptionally long-lasting battery life", the Oppo A5s comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. The phone also comes with Depth of Field effects that are paired with a Rolling Shutter Compensation to mitigate warped jello effect videos. Further, Oppo has provided a Smart Bar that is touted to be a productivity tool to let users quickly switch between apps, reply to text messages, and transfer files. It also supports multiple shortcut tools, including cutting and screen recording.

Additionally, the Oppo A5s comes with a Smart Scan feature to scan business cards as well as scan and translate the text from images.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A5s runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) In-Cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, paired with 2GB/ 4GB od RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A5s sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Oppo A5s will be released in 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options, both of which include microSD card support for expansion (up to 256GB). The phone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery. It measures 155.9x75.4x8.2mm and weighs 170 grams.