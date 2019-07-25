Oppo A5s has received a price cut in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is now priced at Rs. 11,990. The Oppo A5s was launched in India in April, and the 4GB RAM option went on sale last month. This price cut comes just over a month after the 4GB RAM variant became available in the country. The Oppo A5s is offered in two other variants as well, and the phone's price starts at Rs. 8,999.

With the new price drop, the Oppo A5s will now be available at Rs. 11,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone is listed with the new price on Amazon India, Paytm Mall, and Flipkart. The price drop is also available at offline retailers, as reported by Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri. In a statement to Gadgets 360, Oppo confirmed the price cut. To recall, the Oppo A5s 4GB RAM option was originally launched with a price tag of Rs.12,990.

The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option is listed at Rs. 8,990 and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option can be purchased at Rs. 9,990 on the e-commerce sites. Amazon.in has listed an exchange offer, no-cost EMI options, 5 percent instant discount on Yes Bank credit cards, and 10 percent instant discount on credit card EMI transactions, 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank debit EMI transactions and 5 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit EMI transactions, and 5 percent instant discount with HSBC Cashback card.

Paytm is offering cashback of Rs. 600 into the Paytm account, no-cost EMI option, and an exchange offer. Lastly, Flipkart has also listed exchange discount, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent instant discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards, and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Oppo A5s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A5s runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) In-Cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, Oppo has added a dual rear camera setup in the A5s smartphone with a 13-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Additionally, the Oppo A5s comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5s comes with 64GB of onboard storage, whereas both 2GB and 3GB RAM variants pack 32GB of built-in storage. The phone also includes a microSD card slot for expansion (up to 256GB).

Among other specifications, you will get a 4,230mAh battery, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port.

