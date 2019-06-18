Oppo has reportedly released the 4GB RAM variant of its Oppo A5s smartphone in India. Originally announced alongside the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants of the smartphone, the 4GB RAM is now said to be available in brick-and-mortar stores. The news of new variant's arrival comes just days after the Chinese smartphone maker had reduced the prices of the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants of the phone in the country. The Oppo A5s 4GB variant was originally supposed to be released in May this year, but it was delayed for unknown reasons.

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant price in India

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant has reportedly been priced at Rs. 12,990 and can be purchased in Green and Gold colour options. The phone will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, Snapdeal, and all major offline retail stores. For now, however, we only have a confirmation about offline availability. We have reached out to Oppo to get more information about the A5s 4GB RAM release and will update this report when we hear back.

To recall, the Oppo A5s 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants are currently sold at Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 9,990, respectively. The smartphone was launched in the country in April this year.

Oppo A5s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A5s runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) In-Cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, Oppo has added a dual rear camera setup in the A5s smartphone with a 13-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Additionally, the Oppo A5s comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5s comes with 64GB of onboard storage, whereas both 2GB and 3GB RAM variants pack 32GB of built-in storage. The phone also includes a microSD card slot for expansion (up to 256GB).

Among other specifications, you will get a 4,230mAh battery, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port.