Technology News
loading

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Now Reportedly on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A5s runs on dated Android 8.1 Oreo with ColourOS 5.2 and packs dual rear camera setup.

By | Updated: 18 June 2019 12:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Now Reportedly on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant has reportedly been priced at Rs. 12,990

Highlights
  • Oppo A5s is offered in three RAM variants – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB
  • The 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo phones packs 64GB of inbuilt storage
  • The new RAM variant is now on sale via brick-and-mortar stores

Oppo has reportedly released the 4GB RAM variant of its Oppo A5s smartphone in India. Originally announced alongside the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants of the smartphone, the 4GB RAM is now said to be available in brick-and-mortar stores. The news of new variant's arrival comes just days after the Chinese smartphone maker had reduced the prices of the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants of the phone in the country. The Oppo A5s 4GB variant was originally supposed to be released in May this year, but it was delayed for unknown reasons.

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant price in India

Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant has reportedly been priced at Rs. 12,990 and can be purchased in Green and Gold colour options. The phone will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, Snapdeal, and all major offline retail stores. For now, however, we only have a confirmation about offline availability. We have reached out to Oppo to get more information about the A5s 4GB RAM release and will update this report when we hear back.

To recall, the Oppo A5s 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants are currently sold at Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 9,990, respectively. The smartphone was launched in the country in April this year.

Oppo A5s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A5s runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) In-Cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, Oppo has added a dual rear camera setup in the A5s smartphone with a 13-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Additionally, the Oppo A5s comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5s comes with 64GB of onboard storage, whereas both 2GB and 3GB RAM variants pack 32GB of built-in storage. The phone also includes a microSD card slot for expansion (up to 256GB).

Among other specifications, you will get a 4,230mAh battery, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Oppo A5s

Oppo A5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Dated version of Android
  • Below-average performance
Read detailed Oppo A5s review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1520x720 pixels
Further reading: Oppo A5s, Oppo A5s 4GB, Oppo A5s price in India, Oppo A5s specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
2020 iPhone Models With 5.4-inch, 6.7-inch OLED Displays to Get 5G Support: Ming-Chi Kuo
Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Now Reportedly on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Indians Won't Mind Ads on Netflix, if Given Good Deal, Research Claims
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  4. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on These Mobile Phones
  5. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  6. Xiaomi India Teases 'World's Fastest Phone,' Redmi K20 Pro Expected
  7. Huawei P30 Pro Variants With 6GB, 12GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  8. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  9. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Get Limited Period Discount in India
  10. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI Update With May Android Security Patch, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.