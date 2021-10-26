Oppo A56 5G has launched in the Chinese market expanding the company's A-series portfolio. The mid-range handset has a dual camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch at the front. Oppo A56 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and it packs a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone has been launched in three colour options. The rear camera module is rectangular in shape, with the two sensors sitting one below the other and the flash placed alongside.

Oppo A56 5G price, availability

The new Oppo A56 5G is priced in China at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage option. The phone has been listed in three colour options — Cloud Smoke Blue, Soft Fog Black, and Wind Chime Purple. Oppo A56 5G is currently up for pre-orders in China.

Oppo A56 5G specifications

On the specifications front, Oppo A56 5G runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) A-Si display with 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 269ppi pixel density, 480 nits of peak brightness, and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core SoC, paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand further using SDXC card.

As for optics, Oppo A56 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. Rear camera features include night scene mode, video, portrait, slow motion, time-lapse, and more. At the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo A56 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports Face Unlock. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (Nano) slots, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and more. The phone measures 163.8x75.6x8.4mm and weighs 189.5 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.