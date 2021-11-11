Oppo A55s launch is yet to be confirmed officially by the Chinese smartphone maker, but ahead of it, several renders of the smartphone have leaked online, offering a glimpse into the possible design and specifications of the handset. The renders of Oppo A55s show a hole-punch design for the selfie camera and suggest two colour options. The new A-series smartphone from Oppo is seen to carry a dual camera unit on the back. Oppo A55s is likely to debut as a budget offering and may lack a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

In a report, 91Mobiles shared the renders of Oppo A55s, showcasing its slim form factor. As mentioned, the upcoming Oppo phone is seen with a hole-punch design to house the selfie shooter. The top bezel features a microphone and a power button is placed on the right spine. The renders show volume rockers placed on the left spine. For optics, Oppo A55s is seen carrying a rectangular rear camera module that includes dual sensors along with LED flash. The handset is said to come in Black and Green colours.

Oppo A55s has recently appeared on multiple certification websites, including Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG, suggesting some of its key specifications. It was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site with model number CPH2309, and the listing says the Oppo A-series smartphone could run on Android 11. Oppo A55s is listed to feature an octa-core Qualcomm chipset along with 4GB RAM. The handset is spotted on the Bluetooth SIG site with two model numbers — A102OP and CPH2309. As per the listing, Oppo A55s will come with Bluetooth v5.1. The Bluetooth SIG listing also shows support for four 5G bands (n3/28/77/78). Further, the upcoming handset is said to come with a 4,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support.

