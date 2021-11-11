Technology News
Oppo A55s Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG, More Certification Listings

Oppo A55s may support four 5G bands (n3/28/77/78), as per Bluetooth SIG listing.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 November 2021 13:05 IST
Oppo A55s is expected to arrive as a successor to Oppo A55 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo A55s is listed on Geekbench with model number CPH2309
  • Oppo A55s spotted on Bluetooth SIG with model numbers A102OP, CPH2309
  • Oppo A55s likely to have 4GB of RAM

Oppo A55s has been spotted on multiple certification websites, hinting that its launch could be around the corner. The purported Oppo smartphone is spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site with model number CPH2309. The 5G phone may come as a successor to the recently launched Oppo A55. Oppo A55s has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website as well. The handset is also reportedly seen on the FCC website and TUV Rheinland certification site, which also suggested some of its specifications.

Oppo A55s has been spotted on Geekbench with 1,592 points in multi-core testing. The handset scored 510 points in single-core testing. As per the Geekbench listing, Oppo A55s could run on Android 11 and will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset. The processor is listed to have two performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.04GHz and six cores with a maximum clock speed of 1.8GHz. Oppo A55s is listed to have 4GB RAM as well.

The anticipated Oppo A55s has also been located on Bluetooth SIG with two model numbers — A102OP and CPH2309. The listing suggests that the handset will come with Bluetooth v5.1. The Bluetooth page listing also shows support for four 5G bands (n3/28/77/78).

Additionally, as per a report by MySmartPrice, Oppo A55s has been seen on FCC listing and TUV Rheinland certification site, suggesting a 3,890mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. The battery is likely to be marked as 4000mAh, as per the report.

Oppo A55s is expected to arrive as a successor to Oppo A55 which debuted in October this year. Oppo A55 price in India starts at Rs. 15,490 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model. Oppo hasn't made any official announcements about the launch of Oppo A55s yet.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A55

Oppo A55

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Uber Sued by US Justice Department Over Alleged Disability Discrimination

