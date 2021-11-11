Oppo A55s has been spotted on multiple certification websites, hinting that its launch could be around the corner. The purported Oppo smartphone is spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site with model number CPH2309. The 5G phone may come as a successor to the recently launched Oppo A55. Oppo A55s has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website as well. The handset is also reportedly seen on the FCC website and TUV Rheinland certification site, which also suggested some of its specifications.

Oppo A55s has been spotted on Geekbench with 1,592 points in multi-core testing. The handset scored 510 points in single-core testing. As per the Geekbench listing, Oppo A55s could run on Android 11 and will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset. The processor is listed to have two performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.04GHz and six cores with a maximum clock speed of 1.8GHz. Oppo A55s is listed to have 4GB RAM as well.

The anticipated Oppo A55s has also been located on Bluetooth SIG with two model numbers — A102OP and CPH2309. The listing suggests that the handset will come with Bluetooth v5.1. The Bluetooth page listing also shows support for four 5G bands (n3/28/77/78).

Additionally, as per a report by MySmartPrice, Oppo A55s has been seen on FCC listing and TUV Rheinland certification site, suggesting a 3,890mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. The battery is likely to be marked as 4000mAh, as per the report.

Oppo A55s is expected to arrive as a successor to Oppo A55 which debuted in October this year. Oppo A55 price in India starts at Rs. 15,490 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model. Oppo hasn't made any official announcements about the launch of Oppo A55s yet.

