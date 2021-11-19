Technology News
Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A55s 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 November 2021 10:54 IST
Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A55s 5G runs on ColorOS 11-based Android 11 software

Highlights
  • Oppo A55s 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display
  • Oppo A55s 5G comes in Green and Black colour options
  • Oppo A55s 5G will go on sale on November 26

Oppo A55s 5G has been launched after many leaks. The Oppo A55s 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 SoC and has a dual rear camera setup. It features a hole-punch display that is 6.5-inch in size. The Oppo A55s 5G is listed to pack a 4,000mAh battery as well. The phone has been unveiled in Japan and it has launched in two colour options. The Oppo A55s 5G has a rectangular-shaped camera module and has a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom edge.

Oppo A55s 5G price, sale

The new Oppo A55s 5G is priced at JPY 32,800 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone has launched in Green and Black colour options. Reservations have already begun and first sales will start on November 26.

Oppo A55s 5G specifications

On the specifications front, the Oppo A55s 5G runs on ColorOS 11-based Android 11 software. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD LTPS display with 405pp pixel density, up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 96 percent NTSC. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed at 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

As for optics, the Oppo A55s 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Oppo A55s 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo A55s 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery and it supports face recognition. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope sensor, magnetic sensor, optical sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone measures 162.1x74.7x8.2mm and weighs 178 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Oppo A55s 5G, Oppo A55s 5G Price, Oppo A55s 5G Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nike Makes Metaverse Debut With Nikeland on Robolox

Comment
Read in: हिंदी
