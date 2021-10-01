Oppo A55 — the latest affordable smartphone by the Chinese company — was launched in India on Friday. The new Oppo phone comes with a hole-punch display design and features triple rear cameras. The Oppo A55 also comes with up to 6GB of RAM and has a maximum 128GB of onboard storage. It carries two distinct colour options that are available on top of a 3D curved design. The Oppo A55 comes preloaded with features including Super Power-Saving Mode, Optimised Night Charging, Super Night-time Standby mode. It also includes camera-focussed features such as Backlight HDR, Night Mode, and Night Plus Filters for enhanced photos.

Oppo A55 price in India, launch offers

Oppo A55 price in India has been set at Rs. 15,490 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 17,490. Both options will be available in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black colours. On the availability part, the 4GB + 64GB model will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale from October 3, while the 4GB + 128GB option will be available starting October 11. Both will be available through Amazon, Oppo India E-Store, and mainline retail outlets in the country.

Launch offers on the Oppo A55 include a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions through Amazon. The e-commerce site will also bundle three months of Amazon Prime Membership worth Rs. 329. Additionally, Prime members will get a free screen replacement guarantee that will be valid for the first six months. The phone can also be purchased with up to six months of no-cost EMI options.

Offline stores will also offer up to Rs. 3,000 cashback and no-cost EMI options for up to three months on select credit and debit cards. Similarly, the Oppo India E-Store will have a 10 percent instant discount for customers of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In January, Oppo launched the Oppo A55 5G in China with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400).

Oppo A55 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A55 runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi of pixel density, and a 89.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor for bokeh effect, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Oppo has provided a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front of the A55 smartphone. The selfie camera sensor is paired with proprietary software features including a 360-degree Fill Light.

In terms of storage, the Oppo A55 comes with up to 128GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A55 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charge. The built-in battery is also claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of talktime or 25 hours of music streaming on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 193 grams.

