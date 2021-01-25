Technology News
Oppo A55 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A55 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup and storage expansion support of up to 1TB.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 January 2021 14:04 IST
Highlights
  • Oppo A55 5G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Oppo A55 5G has support for 3.5mm audio jack
  • The phone comes in Brisk Blue, Rhythm Black colour options

Oppo A55 5G has launched in the Chinese market as the latest smartphone from the company. The Oppo A55 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery and features a waterdrop-style notch. It has a 3.5mm audio jack along with a USB Type-C port for charging. The Oppo A55 5G has a triple camera setup at the back inside a rectangular-shaped module. It features a 13-megapixel primary rear camera.

Oppo A55 5G price, sale

The new Oppo A55 5G is priced in China at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is available in Brisk Blue and Rhythm Black colour options. The phone is up for grabs via several online retailers in China including JD.com.

Oppo A55 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM Oppo A55 5G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone has an 88.7 screen-to-body ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 71 percent NTSC colour gamut, a 269ppi pixel density, and 480 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 128GB with the option to expand storage further (up to 1TB).

As for imaging, the Oppo A55 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and an additional 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Rear camera modes include Night Scene, Professional, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-Lapse, Slow Motion, Super Text, Ultra-Clear, and more. The phone also supports up to 10x digital zoom. Up front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Selfie camera shooting modes include Panorama, Portrait, Night Scene, Time-Lapse, AI ID Photo, and more.

The Oppo A55 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port among others. The dimensions of the phone are measured at 163.9x75.7x8.4mm and it weighs 186 grams. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

