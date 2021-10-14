Oppo A54s specifications, design, and colour options have leaked ahead of the phone's launch. The upcoming A-series smartphone from Oppo has been listed on a retailer site ahead of it being officially announced by the company. The Oppo A54s smartphone is listed with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone, which is speculated to be the successor to the Oppo A54, is shown to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A54s got listed on a New Zealand e-commerce website Harvey Norman. The handset is listed on the website featuring a 6.5-inch (1,600x720 pixels) IPS LCD display. The Pearl Blue colour variant of the smartphone is shown on the site. Oppo A54s is said to run on the Android 10 operating system. The e-commerce listing suggests the Oppo A54s will feature a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor under the hood with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB of storage option. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is listed to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. For selfies, the Oppo A54s is seen with an 8-megapixel front camera. The latest Oppo A-series smartphone is said to offer 4G connectivity, with no mention of 5G.

Oppo A54s is listed to get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The dual (nano) sim handset is said to have an IPX4 rating for water resistance and measure 163.8x75.6.8.4mm. Oppo A54s is tipped to weigh 190 grams.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also shared the specifications of the purported handset on par with the e-commerce listing via Twitter.