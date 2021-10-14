Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

Oppo A54 is listed with a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 October 2021 19:32 IST
Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Harvey Norman

Oppo A54s is shown in a Pearl Blue colour on the e-commerce site

Highlights
  • Oppo A54s is said to run on ColorOS 11.1
  • Oppo A54s expected to run on Android 10
  • Oppo A54s tipped to have a 60Hz display refresh rate

Oppo A54s specifications, design, and colour options have leaked ahead of the phone's launch. The upcoming A-series smartphone from Oppo has been listed on a retailer site ahead of it being officially announced by the company. The Oppo A54s smartphone is listed with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone, which is speculated to be the successor to the Oppo A54, is shown to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A54s got listed on a New Zealand e-commerce website Harvey Norman. The handset is listed on the website featuring a 6.5-inch (1,600x720 pixels) IPS LCD display. The Pearl Blue colour variant of the smartphone is shown on the site. Oppo A54s is said to run on the Android 10 operating system. The e-commerce listing suggests the Oppo A54s will feature a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor under the hood with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB of storage option. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is listed to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. For selfies, the Oppo A54s is seen with an 8-megapixel front camera. The latest Oppo A-series smartphone is said to offer 4G connectivity, with no mention of 5G.

Oppo A54s is listed to get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The dual (nano) sim handset is said to have an IPX4 rating for water resistance and measure 163.8x75.6.8.4mm. Oppo A54s is tipped to weigh 190 grams.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also shared the specifications of the purported handset on par with the e-commerce listing via Twitter.

 

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A54s, Oppo A-series, Oppo, Oppo A54s specifications, Oppo A54
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nokia XR20 India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Bookings Commence October 20

Related Stories

Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  2. CBSE Class 12 Results Out Today: How to Check
  3. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  4. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  5. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  6. iQoo Z5x Launch Date Set for October 20: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme UI 3.0, Based on Android 12, Brings Several Customisation Features
  8. Nokia XR20 Confirmed to Launch in India: Pre-Booking Details Here
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  10. All You Need to Know About Venom: Let There Be Carnage
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Nokia XR20 India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Bookings Commence October 20
  3. Google Maps Getting New Widget to Let Android Users Start Navigation Right From the Home Screen: Report
  4. Crypto-Tennis: Davis Cup Organisers Team Up With Blockchain Provider Chiliz to Launch Fan Tokens
  5. Pinterest Co-Founder Evan Sharp Joins Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom
  6. AstroBee Robots Will Help Astronauts With Their Chores on ISS
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6.5 to Bring Runic Power, Virus Infection - Halloween Modes, More
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Popular Phone Deals During the Sale
  9. Amazon, Google, Other Big Tech to Face Another Bipartisan Antitrust Bill in US
  10. Oppo K9s Specifications, Images Tipped via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com