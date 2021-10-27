Oppo A54s launch could be around the corner as the handset has now been spotted on Amazon's Italian website. The listing suggests that the purported A-series smartphone will be available for purchase starting November 13. Oppo A54s is speculated to be a successor to the Oppo A54 that was launched in the Indian market in April this year. Separately, another handset from the brand named Oppo A95 5G also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number CPH2365.

As per the listing on Amazon Italy website, Oppo A54s will be available in November with a price tag of EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000). The handset is shown in Black and Crystal Black colour options.

Oppo A95 4G has been spotted on Geekbench with 1,192 and 1,274 points in multi-core testing. The handset scored 311 and 312 points in single-core testing. As per the Geekbench listing, Oppo A95 4G could run on Android 11 and be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset. The handset is listed to have 8GB RAM. The listing also suggests a maximum clock speed of 2.02GHz.

Oppo A54s specification, features (expected)

As per the Amazon listing, Oppo A54s will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the phone can be seen with a side-facing fingerprint sensor. The listing suggests the Oppo A54s smartphone will come in a sole 4GB + 128GB storage option. The storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB.

For optics, Oppo A54s is seen featuring a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Additionally, the phone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB port. As per the listing, Oppo A54s is rated IPX4 for water resistance as well. As per the listing, the handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and have 10W standard charging support. The smartphone has been listed to weigh 190 grams, with 8.4 mm of thickness.

Since Oppo hasn't made an official announcement yet, these specifications should be considered with a pinch of salt.