Oppo A54 was launched in the Indian market on Monday. It made its debut in Indonesia last month. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard the Oppo A54 and a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The Oppo A74 5G is also scheduled to launch in India tomorrow and it will be made available on Amazon India.

Oppo A54 price in India, sale

The new Oppo A54 is priced in India starting at Rs. 13,490 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 14,490 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced in India at Rs. 15,990. The phone comes in three colour options — Crystal Black, Moonlight Gold, and Starry Blue. It will be available on Flipkart and mainline retail outlets in India. The sale will begin tomorrow at 12pm (noon) on the e-commerce site.

Online launch offers on the Oppo A54 include up to Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank cards and credit card EMI, complete mobile protection for Re. 1, up to 70 percent buyback guarantee at Re. 1, and no-cost EMI options up to 9 months. Existing Oppo phone users can also upgrade and get Rs 1,000 additional exchange discount.

For retail users, launch offers on the Oppo A54 include 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, 11 percent instant cashback on Paytm, and zero down payment scheme from all leading financiers. Apart from all this, there is also the option of no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

Oppo A54 specifications

Oppo A54 runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD with a 60Hz screen refresh rate, a 89.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 269ppi pixel density. The phone has a peak brightness of 550 nits and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765V) SoC and comes in three RAM + storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. There's an option to expand the storage further using a microSD card.

Coming to the cameras, the Oppo A54 has a triple rear camera setup inside a rectangular module at the back. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A54 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support as well. Sensors on board include geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gravity sensor. Connectivity options include 4G, W-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo A54 is rated IPX4 for water resistance, measures 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs around 192 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.