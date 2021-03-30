Technology News
Oppo A54 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A54 is offered in two colour options and a sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 March 2021 17:30 IST
Oppo A54 has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo A54 supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone comes in a single RAM and storage configuration
  • Oppo A54 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box

Oppo A54 has been launched in Indonesia. The phone is a successor to the Oppo A53 that was launched in August last year. Oppo A54 sports a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone has slim bezels on the sides and top but there is a relatively thicker chin. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging and Oppo has also added an Optimised Overnight Charging feature that does not overcharge the phone.

Oppo A54 price, availability

Oppo A54 is priced at IDR 2,695,000 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Crystal Black and Starry Blue colours and listed on Lazada Indonesia website. There is no information on the international availability for Oppo A54.

This is the 4G variant of the phone and an Oppo A54 5G has been in the news as well, but there is no information on the 5G variant's launch as of yet.

Oppo A54 specifications

Oppo A54 runs ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with standard 60Hz refresh rate, 89.2 percent screen to body ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, Oppo A54 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor bokeh shots. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

For connectivity, Oppo A54 comes with 4G, W-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery in this phone with support for 18W fast charging. It also has an Optimised Overnight Charging feature that adjusts charging according to sleeping hours without letting the phone overcharge through the night. In terms of dimensions, Oppo A54 measures 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs around 192 grams. The phone is rated IPX4 for water resistance.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes

Comment
 
 

