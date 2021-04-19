Oppo A54 is all set to launch in India today. The phone was unveiled in Indonesia last month and it comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It features a 60Hz screen refresh rate and has a triple camera setup at the back. The phone's price in India has also leaked, and it is tipped to come in three RAM + storage configurations. The company looks to launch another phone – Oppo A74 5G – in the Indian market on April 20 i.e., tomorrow.

Oppo A54 launch details, expected price in India

The new Oppo A54 will launch in India at 12pm (noon). There is a dedicated microsite for the phone on Flipkart, confirming availability on the e-commerce site. A new report by 91Mobiles claims that the Oppo A54 may come in three RAM + storage options, and it may be priced starting at Rs. 13,490 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs. 14,490 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 15,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. In Indonesia, the Oppo A54 was launched in Crystal Black and Starry Blue colours and it may come in similar options in India as well.

Oppo A54 specifications

Specifications of the Oppo A54 are already known. The phone runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with standard 60Hz refresh rate and 89.2 percent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, Oppo A54 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor bokeh shots. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery in this phone with support for 18W fast charging. For connectivity, Oppo A54 comes with 4G, W-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is rated IPX4 for water resistance.

