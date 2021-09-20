Oppo A54 and Oppo F19 prices in India have been increased by Rs. 1,000. The latest revision comes just days after Oppo rivals Realme and Xiaomi hiked the prices of their respective smartphones in the country. Both Oppo A54 and Oppo F19 were launched in the Indian market in April. The phones come with triple rear cameras and hole-punch displays. Oppo F19 comes with a full-HD+ AMOLED display and 48-megapixel primary camera. OnePlus A54, on the other hand, comes with an HD+ LCD panel and a 13-megapixel primary snapper.

Oppo A54, Oppo F19 price in India (revised)

The Oppo A54 price in India has been hiked to Rs. 14,990 from Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone was launched in the country at Rs. 13,490 for the base variant, while its 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options were priced at Rs. 14,490 and Rs. 15,990, respectively.

E-commerce marketplaces, including Flipkart and Oppo's online store, are yet to show the revision. However, offline retailers have started selling the phone with the revised pricing. Oppo India confirmed to Gadgets 360 about the revision on Monday.

In addition to Oppo A54, Oppo F19 price in India has been increased to Rs. 19,990 from Rs. 18,990 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. The phone was launched in the single storage configuration earlier this year.

Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo's online store in the country were reflecting the price hike at the time of writing.

The price revision of Oppo A54 and Oppo F19 was initially reported by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Realme hiked the prices of Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and Realme C25s by up to Rs. 1,500. The company cited the increase in component prices as the reason for the update. Shortly after Realme, Xiaomi also silently revised the pricing of Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 10T 5G, and Redmi Note 10S by up to Rs. 500.

Oppo A54 specifications

Oppo A54 comes with ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765V) SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. It carries triple rear cameras that include the 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and videos, Oppo A54 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Oppo A54 has up to 128GB of onboard storage. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Oppo F19 specifications

Oppo F19 runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It includes an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The company has provided 128GB of internal storage on the Oppo F19. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and regular connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

