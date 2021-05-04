Technology News
Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A54 5G packs a quad rear camera setup and a single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 May 2021 11:14 IST
Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A54 5G is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A54 5G has a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model
  • The phone supports 10W fast charging
  • Oppo A54 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Oppo A54 5G has launched in the European market, joining the other recently introduced A-series phones in the company's lineup — the Oppo A75 5G and the Oppo A94 5G. The new phone is a budget friendly offering that makes 5G connectivity more accessible. Oppo A54 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. On the front, the phone houses its selfie camera in a hole-punch cutout.

Oppo A54 5G price

Oppo A54 5G is priced at EUR 219 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that is offered in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour options. The phone is available for purchase in the European market and Oppo has not shared any information about its international availability as of now.

Last month, the 4G variant of the Oppo A54 with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 13,490. The 5G variant seems to have slimmer bezels on the side and a different design for the rear cameras.

Oppo A54 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A54 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 90.5 percent screen to body ratio, and a 405ppi pixel density. Oppo A54 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 SoC and an Adreno 619 GPU, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM as well as 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage with room for expansion via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel mono camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Oppo A54 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A54 5G include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo A54 5G measures 162.9x74.7x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo A54 5G

Oppo A54 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A54 5G, Oppo A54 5G Price, Oppo A54 5G Specifications, Oppo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Eternals to Release in India Before the US. Here’s the First Look at New Marvel Movie
Apple Brings iOS 14.5.1, iPadOS 14.5.1, macOS Big Sur 11.3.1, watchOS 7.4.1 With Security Fixes for WebKit

