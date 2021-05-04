Oppo A54 5G has launched in the European market, joining the other recently introduced A-series phones in the company's lineup — the Oppo A75 5G and the Oppo A94 5G. The new phone is a budget friendly offering that makes 5G connectivity more accessible. Oppo A54 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. On the front, the phone houses its selfie camera in a hole-punch cutout.

Oppo A54 5G price

Oppo A54 5G is priced at EUR 219 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that is offered in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black colour options. The phone is available for purchase in the European market and Oppo has not shared any information about its international availability as of now.

Last month, the 4G variant of the Oppo A54 with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 13,490. The 5G variant seems to have slimmer bezels on the side and a different design for the rear cameras.

Oppo A54 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A54 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 90.5 percent screen to body ratio, and a 405ppi pixel density. Oppo A54 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 SoC and an Adreno 619 GPU, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM as well as 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage with room for expansion via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel mono camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Oppo A54 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A54 5G include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo A54 5G measures 162.9x74.7x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.