Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A54 4G US FCC Listing Shows 5,000mAh Battery, BIS Certification Tips Imminent India Launch

Oppo A54 4G US FCC Listing Shows 5,000mAh Battery, BIS Certification Tips Imminent India Launch

Oppo A54 4G variant may run on ColorOS v7.2 based on Android 11.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 March 2021 18:54 IST
Oppo A54 4G US FCC Listing Shows 5,000mAh Battery, BIS Certification Tips Imminent India Launch

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Oppo A54 5G variant’s schematics leaked last week show hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Oppo A54 4G may feature a quad rear camera setup
  • US FCC listing suggests the phone weighs 192 grams
  • Oppo A54 4G is said to come with 18W fast charging

Oppo A54 4G has allegedly been spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites. The FCC certification reveals some information about the rumoured smartphone, whose 5G variant was leaked last week. The BIS listing suggests that the phone could launch in India soon. Previous reports suggest that the Oppo A54 4G variant has already been spotted on various certification platforms, including NBTC, Indonesia Telecom, TKDN as well as China Quality Certification Center (CQC).

The US FCC listing, which was first spotted by MySmartPrice, has certified a smartphone with the model number CPH2239, which has been previously associated with the Oppo A54 4G. The listing suggests that the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Furthermore, it will come with ColorOS v7.2 based on Android 11. The smartphone measures 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 192 grams. The BIS certification, which was shared by tipster Mukul Sharma, does not reveal any information about the rumoured handset.

The Oppo A54 4G with the same model number has allegedly been spotted on multiple certification websites. As per a separate report by MySmartPrice, the smartphone from Oppo got TKDN certification on February 19, and Indonesia Telecom certified it on February 24. The NBTC certification reportedly confirmed the model's name to be Oppo A54 4G. A 91Mobiles report claims that the phone got CQC's nod earlier this month.

The development comes a few days after a tipster listed the specifications of the Oppo A54 5G variant. The phone may feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display, and may come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. It could come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel macro sensor. The 5G model is claimed to measure 162.9x74.7x8.4mm and weigh 190 grams, which is quite similar to the 4G variant mentioned above. The 4G and 5G variants are also expected to have similar specifications.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A54 5G

Oppo A54 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A54 4G, Oppo A54 4G Specifications, Oppo, Oppo A54 5G
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 888; More Camera Samples Released Ahead of Launch
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Come With 15W Chargers, Despite Supporting 25W Fast Charging
Oppo A54 4G US FCC Listing Shows 5,000mAh Battery, BIS Certification Tips Imminent India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New MIUI Update
  5. Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  6. New iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display, Chip ‘On-Par’ With M1 to Launch in April
  7. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 to Go on First Sale in India Today
  9. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  10. All You Need to Know to Get Started With Hotstar
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Come With 15W Chargers, Despite Supporting 25W Fast Charging
  2. Oppo A54 4G US FCC Listing Shows 5,000mAh Battery, BIS Certification Tips Imminent India Launch
  3. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed to Come With Snapdragon 888; More Camera Samples Released Ahead of Launch
  4. MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display Tipped for 2022, iPad Air Models May Use OLED Displays
  5. Apple Maps Now Shows COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in the US
  6. Sony Play at Home Initiative Brings 10 Free PS4, PS vr Games Starting March 25
  7. Alibaba, Tencent, Others Summoned by Chinese Regulators Over Deepfake Tech
  8. India Top Country in World in Use of Mobile Apps, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  9. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  10. YouTube Studio Gets New 'Checks' Feature, Flags Copyright Issues Before Publishing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com