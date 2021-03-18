Oppo A54 4G has allegedly been spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites. The FCC certification reveals some information about the rumoured smartphone, whose 5G variant was leaked last week. The BIS listing suggests that the phone could launch in India soon. Previous reports suggest that the Oppo A54 4G variant has already been spotted on various certification platforms, including NBTC, Indonesia Telecom, TKDN as well as China Quality Certification Center (CQC).

The US FCC listing, which was first spotted by MySmartPrice, has certified a smartphone with the model number CPH2239, which has been previously associated with the Oppo A54 4G. The listing suggests that the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Furthermore, it will come with ColorOS v7.2 based on Android 11. The smartphone measures 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 192 grams. The BIS certification, which was shared by tipster Mukul Sharma, does not reveal any information about the rumoured handset.

The Oppo A54 4G with the same model number has allegedly been spotted on multiple certification websites. As per a separate report by MySmartPrice, the smartphone from Oppo got TKDN certification on February 19, and Indonesia Telecom certified it on February 24. The NBTC certification reportedly confirmed the model's name to be Oppo A54 4G. A 91Mobiles report claims that the phone got CQC's nod earlier this month.

The development comes a few days after a tipster listed the specifications of the Oppo A54 5G variant. The phone may feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display, and may come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. It could come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel macro sensor. The 5G model is claimed to measure 162.9x74.7x8.4mm and weigh 190 grams, which is quite similar to the 4G variant mentioned above. The 4G and 5G variants are also expected to have similar specifications.

