Oppo seems to be all-set to expand its smartphone lineup with two new models, namely the Oppo A53s and Oppo A73 5G. While the Oppo A53s has surfaced on Amazon Germany, specifications and renders of the Oppo A73 5G have been leaked on Twitter. The Oppo A53s is quite similar to the Oppo A53 2020 that was launched in Indonesia in August and debuted in India shortly after its initial launch. The Oppo A73 5G, on the other hand, appears to be a 5G variant of the Oppo A73 that launched last week as a rebranded version of the Oppo F17.

Oppo A53s, Oppo A73 5G price (expected)

The Amazon Germany website has listed the Oppo A53s with a price tag of EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,400). The phone is set to be released in the country on October 13 and is currently available for pre-orders through the online marketplace in the Electric Black and Fancy Blue colour options. Oppo A73 5G price, on the other hand, will start at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,900), as tweeted by tipster Sudhanshu. The phone is said to be available in Black and Neon colours.

Oppo A53s specifications (expected)

Alongside suggesting the Oppo A53s pricing, the Amazon listing gives some details about its specifications. The listing also includes some renders of the new phone that hint at similarities with the Oppo A53 2020 that was launched in India in August. In terms of specifications, the Oppo A53s features a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, triple rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. Furthermore, it has 8.4mm of thickness and 186 grams of weight.

The listed specifications of the Oppo A53s are also identical to those of the existing Oppo A53. However, since the Amazon listing doesn't provide any details about the RAM, we expect that the new model may debut with at least 8GB of RAM. It is also likely that the new model could be limited to certain European markets.

Oppo A73 specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM Oppo A73 5G is expected to be the 5G-supporting variant of the Oppo A73 that was launched in Tunisia last week. The phone is said to run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also rumoured to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The regular Oppo A73, in contrast, has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, with 6GB of RAM.

Oppo A73 5G is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu

Further, the Oppo A73 5G is said to have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, the phone would offer an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo A73 5G packs a 4,040mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, according to the leak. The phone is also said to have connectivity options such as a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as NFC support. Besides, it is rumoured to have 177 grams of weight and measure 162x75x7.9mm.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.