Technology News
loading

Oppo A53s Surfaces on Amazon With Pricing Details; Oppo A73 5G Tipped Online

Amazon Germany suggests Oppo A53s could go on sale in the country as early as October 13 with a price tag of EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 October 2020 14:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A53s Surfaces on Amazon With Pricing Details; Oppo A73 5G Tipped Online

Photo Credit: Amazon Germany

Oppo A53s look quite similar to the Oppo A53 that was launched in India in August

Highlights
  • Oppo A53s has been listed in two colour options
  • Oppo A73 5G is said to come with a price tag of EUR 299
  • Oppo A53s is likely to have at least 8GB of RAM

Oppo seems to be all-set to expand its smartphone lineup with two new models, namely the Oppo A53s and Oppo A73 5G. While the Oppo A53s has surfaced on Amazon Germany, specifications and renders of the Oppo A73 5G have been leaked on Twitter. The Oppo A53s is quite similar to the Oppo A53 2020 that was launched in Indonesia in August and debuted in India shortly after its initial launch. The Oppo A73 5G, on the other hand, appears to be a 5G variant of the Oppo A73 that launched last week as a rebranded version of the Oppo F17.

Oppo A53s, Oppo A73 5G price (expected)

The Amazon Germany website has listed the Oppo A53s with a price tag of EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,400). The phone is set to be released in the country on October 13 and is currently available for pre-orders through the online marketplace in the Electric Black and Fancy Blue colour options. Oppo A73 5G price, on the other hand, will start at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,900), as tweeted by tipster Sudhanshu. The phone is said to be available in Black and Neon colours.

Oppo A53s specifications (expected)

Alongside suggesting the Oppo A53s pricing, the Amazon listing gives some details about its specifications. The listing also includes some renders of the new phone that hint at similarities with the Oppo A53 2020 that was launched in India in August. In terms of specifications, the Oppo A53s features a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, triple rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. Furthermore, it has 8.4mm of thickness and 186 grams of weight.

The listed specifications of the Oppo A53s are also identical to those of the existing Oppo A53. However, since the Amazon listing doesn't provide any details about the RAM, we expect that the new model may debut with at least 8GB of RAM. It is also likely that the new model could be limited to certain European markets.

Oppo A73 specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM Oppo A73 5G is expected to be the 5G-supporting variant of the Oppo A73 that was launched in Tunisia last week. The phone is said to run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also rumoured to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The regular Oppo A73, in contrast, has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, with 6GB of RAM.

oppo a73 5g render twitter sudhanshu Oppo A73 5G

Oppo A73 5G is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu

 

Further, the Oppo A73 5G is said to have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, the phone would offer an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo A73 5G packs a 4,040mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, according to the leak. The phone is also said to have connectivity options such as a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as NFC support. Besides, it is rumoured to have 177 grams of weight and measure 162x75x7.9mm.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A53s price, Oppo A53s specifications, Oppo A53s, Oppo A73 5G price, Oppo A73 5G specifications, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Diwali Offer: Free AirPods With iPhone 11 Purchases via Apple Store Online Starting October 17 in India

Related Stories

Oppo A53s Surfaces on Amazon With Pricing Details; Oppo A73 5G Tipped Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Special Edition in Sandstone Black Expected on October 14
  2. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  4. OnePlus TV Y Series Now Available on Flipkart for Big Billion Days Sale
  5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  6. iPhone 12 Users May Face 5G Connectivity Issues in the UK: Report
  7. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  8. iPhone 12 Lineup Surfaces Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  9. Vivo Y73s With MediaTek Dimensity 730 SoC Launched
  10. Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones With 2.4-Inch Display, T9 Keyboard Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Snokor iRocker Gods TWS with 13mm Drivers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
  3. Oppo A53s Surfaces on Amazon With Pricing Details; Oppo A73 5G Tipped Online
  4. Apple Diwali Offer: Free AirPods With iPhone 11 Purchases via Apple Store Online Starting October 17 in India
  5. 1More Colorbuds True Wireless Earphones With aptX Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 7,999
  6. OnePlus TV Y Series Now Available on Flipkart, in Time for Big Billion Days Sale
  7. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India Revealed via Amazon, Launching Soon
  9. Big Tech Firms on EU 'Hit List' Could Face Tougher Regulations: Report
  10. Vivo Y73s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com