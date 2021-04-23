Technology News
Oppo A53s 5G India Launch Date Set for April 27, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000

Oppo A53s 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 April 2021 13:11 IST
Oppo A53s 5G India Launch Date Set for April 27, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000

Oppo A53s 5G will be available on Flipkart when it launches

Highlights
  • Oppo A53s 5G will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The phone is likely to sport a blue gradient finish at the back
  • Oppo A53s 5G is teased to be ‘big on memory, high on speed’

Oppo A53s 5G is launching in India on April 27, the company has confirmed. In a teaser shared with the media, the Oppo A53s 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MTK700 i.e., the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is teased to be ‘big on memory, high on speed' hinting at large storage and RAM options on the phone. The Oppo A53s 5G will likely be an offshoot of the Oppo A53 5G that was launched in December in China.

Oppo A53s 5G price in India, sale (teased)

The company has teased that the Oppo A53s 5G will be priced under the Rs. 15,000 price point, making it an affordable offering with 5G connectivity. The phone will launch on April 27 at 12pm (noon) and be made available on Flipkart with the e-commerce giant teasing its arrival through a dedicated microsite. The Oppo A53s 5G is seen to have a blue gradient finish at the back, but it will be made available in other colour finishes as well.

Oppo A53s 5G specifications (teased)

The Oppo A53s 5G is teased to support 5G connectivity and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone features a triple camera setup at the back with flash support inside a rectangular camera module placed on the top left corner or the glossy back panel. The teaser poster also reveals that the Oppo A53s 5G will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board.

Apart from this, nothing else is known about the handset as of yet. Oppo is likely to release a few more teasers ahead of the launch event, giving us more details on specifications and features. The Oppo A53s 5G is looking to be very different than the Oppo A53 5G launched in China last December. The Oppo A53 5G had a different back camera module design and was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A53s 5G, Oppo A53s 5G PRice in India, Oppo A53s 5G Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

