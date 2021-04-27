Technology News
Oppo A53s 5G will be priced under Rs. 15,000, the company teased earlier.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 April 2021 08:30 IST
Oppo A53s 5G has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo A53s 5G will have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage
  • It will be sold via Flipkart
  • Oppo A53s 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones yet

Oppo A53s 5G will go on sale today. Oppo hasn't shared much information regarding the smartphone and has so far been teasing its price and key specifications. The latest teaser shared says that Oppo A53s 5G will be powered by MTK700, aka MediaTek Dimensity 700, and the smartphone will be priced under Rs. 15,000. It is also teased to be “big on memory, high on speed,” hinting at large storage and RAM options on the phone. Further details on the specifications and pricing will be revealed at 12pm (noon) today.

Oppo A53s 5G price in India (expected), availability

The new Oppo A53s 5G will be offered for less than Rs. 15,000 via Flipkart at 12pm (noon), when the phone is officially launched. At this price point, it will be an affordable offering with 5G connectivity. Currently, the smartphone is seen in the teasers with a gradient blue finish on the back, but other colour options are also expected to be available.

Oppo A53s 5G specifications

Oppo A53s 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, as per the phone's microsite on Flipkart. It also features something called ‘RAM Expansion' that can launch apps faster. More details on the feature will be provided at the launch. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup placed inside a rectangular module, but no further information is available regarding the sensors. The selfie camera is housed within a waterdrop-style notch. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

There isn't any further information available regarding Oppo A53s 5G as of yet. The smartphone is touted to be an offshoot of Oppo A53 5G that was launched in China last December. Oppo A53 5G has a different design as it has a different layout for its triple rear camera setup and also features a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Apple’s AirDrop Vulnerability Can Leak User Details to Anyone in Proximity: Researchers

