Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A53s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A53s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A53s 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to deliver 17.74 hours of video playback.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 April 2021 13:35 IST
Oppo A53s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A53s 5G has a 13-megapixel primary sensor on the back

Highlights
  • Oppo A53s 5G starts at Rs. 14,990 in India
  • The phone will go on sale from May 2 via Flipkart
  • Oppo A53s 5G comes in two colour options

Oppo A53s 5G has launched in India as a successor to the Oppo A53 5G that launched in Indian in December last year. The Oppo A53s 5G has a notched display with slim bezels on the sides but a relatively thick chin. It carries a triple rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Oppo A53s 5G is offered in two colour options as well as two RAM and storage configurations. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A53s 5G price in India, availability

Oppo A53s 5G is priced at Rs. 14,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 16,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone comes in Crystal Blue and Ink Black colours. Oppo A53s 5G will go on sale in India on May 2 at 12pm (noon) and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is also offering 10 percent instant discount upto Rs. 1,250 on HDFC Bank Credit card, Credit EMI, and Debit card non-EMI transactions. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card and 10 percent Off on HDFC Bank Mastercard Credit card first time transaction.

Oppo A53s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A53s 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, Oppo A53s 5G features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls housed in a notch.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A53s 5G include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that the company claims can deliver 17.74 hours of continuous video playback. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo A53s 5G measures 164x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 189.6 grams.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A53s 5G

Oppo A53s 5G

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A53s 5G, Oppo A53s 5G Price in India, Oppo A53s 5G Specifications, Oppo
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo K9 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Support Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Oppo A53s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BigBasket Data of Over 20 Million Users Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web
  2. The Most Popular Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 With SpO2 Tracking
  3. Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium Specs at an Attention-Grabbing Price
  4. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  5. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  6. Xiaomi Is Said to be Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  7. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  8. iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  9. Oppo A53s 5G Set to Launch in India Today, to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  10. NASA's Mars Helicopter's Third Flight Goes Farther, Faster Than Before
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A53s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Oppo K9 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Support Listed on Official Site Ahead of Launch
  3. Telegram Update Brings Features Like Payments 2.0, Mini Profiles, Scheduled Voice Chats, More
  4. FIFA Ultimate Team Pushed Onto All FIFA 21 Players, Leaked Document Reveals
  5. Tecno Spark 7 Pro With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Teased to Pack 5,065mAh Battery, 67W Fast Charging Support
  7. Apple Releases iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur 11.3, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5: What’s New
  8. COVID-19 Relief: Amazon Transports Oxygen Concentrators, BiPAP Machines to Indian Hospitals from Singapore
  9. Elon Musk’s Tesla Just Sold Some of Its Bitcoins: Find Out Why
  10. House of the Dragon Filming Begins, to Release in 2022 on HBO and HBO Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com