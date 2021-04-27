Oppo A53s 5G has launched in India as a successor to the Oppo A53 5G that launched in Indian in December last year. The Oppo A53s 5G has a notched display with slim bezels on the sides but a relatively thick chin. It carries a triple rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Oppo A53s 5G is offered in two colour options as well as two RAM and storage configurations. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A53s 5G price in India, availability

Oppo A53s 5G is priced at Rs. 14,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 16,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone comes in Crystal Blue and Ink Black colours. Oppo A53s 5G will go on sale in India on May 2 at 12pm (noon) and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is also offering 10 percent instant discount upto Rs. 1,250 on HDFC Bank Credit card, Credit EMI, and Debit card non-EMI transactions. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card and 10 percent Off on HDFC Bank Mastercard Credit card first time transaction.

Oppo A53s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A53s 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, Oppo A53s 5G features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls housed in a notch.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A53s 5G include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that the company claims can deliver 17.74 hours of continuous video playback. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo A53s 5G measures 164x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 189.6 grams.

Google Podcasts,

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts Spotify , and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.