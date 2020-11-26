Technology News
Oppo A53 5G Alleged Specifications Leaked Ahead of December 1 Launch

The alleged Oppo A53 5G is listed to feature MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 November 2020 17:02 IST
The alleged Oppo A53 5G smartphone features a 6.5-inch hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Oppo A53 5G was seen listed on China Mobile website
  • The phone features a triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo A53 5G has PECM30 model number

Oppo A53 5G will be launched in China on December 1 and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a listing has revealed. According to the listing on China Telecom, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD hole-punch display, and features a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel primary sensor. The phone can be seen in two variants with up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It houses a 4,000mAh battery, and there is no information on whether it will have a fast-charging technology.

According to a listing on China Telecom, a smartphone with model number PECM30 and the name Oppo A53 5G, will be launched on December 1 in China. A phone with the same model number was also spotted on TENAA previously. Furthermore, it also made it to Geekbench earlier this month. There is no official confirmation about the existence of the phone, therefore, we suggest to take the Oppo A53 5G moniker with a pinch of salt.

Recently, Oppo launched the A53 2020 with triple rear cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC in India.

Oppo A53 5G price, availability

The listing suggests that the alleged Oppo A53 5G will be available in China from December 1 in two variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage which will be priced at CNY 1599 (roughly Rs. 18,000), and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage which will cost CNY 1799 (roughly Rs. 20,200).

Oppo A53 5G specifications

The alleged Oppo A53 5G runs on Colour OS based on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT display with a hole-punch cut-out on the top left corner, as per the listing. It further shows the phone featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz. The phone is said to have the fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button on the side.

For photos and videos, the alleged Oppo A53 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with two 2-megapixel sensors. Along with these cameras, there is an LED flash in the square camera module situated in the top left corner. For selfies, the phone is said to feature a 2-megapixel snapper.

The rumoured Oppo A53 5G is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery. There is no information on a fast-charging technology. Connectivity options include 5G, and a USB Type-C port. It also features a 3.5mm jack, as per the listing.

Comments

