Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A53 5G is backed by a 4,040mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It weighs 175 grams.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 December 2020 11:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A53 5G has a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo A53 5G costs CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for 4GB + 128GB variant
  • The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo A53 5G has 128GB of onbaord storage that is not expandable

Oppo A53 5G, a 5G version of the Oppo A53 debuted back in August, has been launched in China. The phone comes with the same specifications as the original barring a few tweaks. Oppo A53 5G is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. It comes with a hole-punch cut out on the display for the selfie camera and a triple camera setup on the back. The phone also features a high refresh rate display and a different processor from the original Oppo A53.

Oppo A53 5G price

Oppo A53 5G is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the 4GB + 128GB configuration as per the listing on JD.com. It also comes in a 6GB + 128GB configuration, but the pricing for it is unclear. Oppo A53 5G will be available in three colour options, Lake Green, Secret Night Black, and Streamer Purple when it goes on sale in China starting December 22. It is currently up for pre-orders on the e-commerce platform and Oppo has not shared any information on ithe phone's international availability.

Oppo A53 5G specifications

Oppo A53 5G runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It has 405ppi pixel density and 480 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Oppo A53 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 (MT6853V) SoC instead of the Snapdragon 460 present in the 4G variant that launched back in August. The 5G variant comes with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the 5G variant phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Oppo A53 5G comes with 128GB onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Oppo A53 5G is backed by a 4,040mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Lastly, in terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.2x75x7.9mm and weighs 175 grams.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Oppo A53 5G

Oppo A53 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4040mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A53 5G, Oppo A53 5G price, Oppo A53 5G Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Plans to Create Label for Automated Bot Accounts in 2021

Related Stories

Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  3. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22
  4. WhatsApp Voice, Video Calls Now Rolling Out to Some Desktop Users: Report
  5. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  7. Xiaomi Launches First QLED Mi TV Model in India, With Dolby Vision HDR
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Bug Backlash
  9. Vivo V20 Pro 5G Review
  10. Realme C20 Moniker Tipped Through NBTC Certification Site
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series Tipped to Come With Leica Cameras
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22; Brings Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Accessories
  3. Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Walmart Partners With TikTok to Sell Merchandise While Livestreaming
  5. Twitter Plans to Create Label for Automated Bot Accounts in 2021
  6. WhatsApp Rolling Out Voice, Video Calls to Some Desktop Users: Report
  7. Facebook Removes French, Russian Accounts Active in Africa Over Covert Disinformation Campaign
  8. Google Hit With Third Antitrust Lawsuit Over Anti-Competition Behaviour by New US State Coalition
  9. Google Wins EU Approval for $2.1-Billion Fitbit Acquisition After Agreeing to Not Use Data for Advertising
  10. Microsoft Says It Found Malicious Solar Winds Software in Its Systems
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com