Oppo A53 5G, a 5G version of the Oppo A53 debuted back in August, has been launched in China. The phone comes with the same specifications as the original barring a few tweaks. Oppo A53 5G is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. It comes with a hole-punch cut out on the display for the selfie camera and a triple camera setup on the back. The phone also features a high refresh rate display and a different processor from the original Oppo A53.

Oppo A53 5G price

Oppo A53 5G is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the 4GB + 128GB configuration as per the listing on JD.com. It also comes in a 6GB + 128GB configuration, but the pricing for it is unclear. Oppo A53 5G will be available in three colour options, Lake Green, Secret Night Black, and Streamer Purple when it goes on sale in China starting December 22. It is currently up for pre-orders on the e-commerce platform and Oppo has not shared any information on ithe phone's international availability.

Oppo A53 5G specifications

Oppo A53 5G runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It has 405ppi pixel density and 480 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Oppo A53 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 (MT6853V) SoC instead of the Snapdragon 460 present in the 4G variant that launched back in August. The 5G variant comes with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the 5G variant phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Oppo A53 5G comes with 128GB onboard storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Oppo A53 5G is backed by a 4,040mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Lastly, in terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.2x75x7.9mm and weighs 175 grams.

