Technology News
loading

Oppo A53 2020 Model Tipped to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Oppo A53 is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup as well.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 18 August 2020 10:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A53 2020 Model Tipped to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Oppo originally launched the Oppo A53 (pictured above) back in 2015

Highlights
  • Oppo A53 may come in two RAM options - 4GB and 6GB
  • It has no relation with the original Oppo A53 launched in 2015
  • Oppo A53 is expected to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter

Oppo A53 is reportedly getting a refresh. The mid-range smartphone from the Chinese company is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and large 5,000mAh battery. Several more specifications of the device have been leaked in a report. It must be noted that Oppo originally launched the Oppo A53 back in 2015 and the refreshed Oppo A53 is touted as the successor to the recently launched Oppo A52. The phone is expected to be launched in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Western and European markets.

Oppo A53 specifications (expected)

According to a report by MySmartPrice, citing an industry source, the Oppo A53 may be powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC. The device may come with two RAM options - 4GB and 6GB. In terms of inbuilt storage, the phone may offer two options as well - 64GB and 128GB.

Oppo A53 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Given the fact that the recently launched Oppo A52 runs on Android 10 with ColourOS 7.1 on top, the new Oppo A53 may feature at least the same operating system.

Speaking of cameras, the Oppo A53 is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup that will house a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the device is rumoured to feature a 16-megapixel hole-punch camera at the front.

The Oppo A53 may also come with a large 5,000mAh battery, with support for 18W fast charging. Lastly, it is said to pack a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The report also suggests that since the upcoming Oppo A53 has already received NBTC, EEC, FCC, BIS, TKDN, Indonesian and Indonesian Telecom certifications, a launch may be expected soon in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Western and European markets. Oppo, however, hasn't officially announced any launch details.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A53, Oppo A53 Specifications, Oppo
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Oracle Enters Race to Buy TikTok's US Operations: Report

Related Stories

Oppo A53 2020 Model Tipped to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  2. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  4. Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones to Launch on August 18
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals
  7. Airtel Now Offers Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans Across India
  8. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  9. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Epic Games Asks Judge to Block Apple's Removal of Fortnite From App Store
  2. Asus ZenFone 7 Confirmed to Launch on August 26
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals
  4. Oppo A53 2020 Model Tipped to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Oracle Enters Race to Buy TikTok's US Operations: Report
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon.in, Mi.com: Price, Specifications, Offers
  7. Realme C15, Realme C12 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Poco M2 Pro To Go On Sale in India Today at 12 Noon Via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme C3 Starts Receiving August 2020 Update With System Enhancements in India
  10. Exclusive: US to Tighten Restrictions on Huawei Access to Technology, Chips - Sources
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com