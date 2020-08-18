Oppo A53 is reportedly getting a refresh. The mid-range smartphone from the Chinese company is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and large 5,000mAh battery. Several more specifications of the device have been leaked in a report. It must be noted that Oppo originally launched the Oppo A53 back in 2015 and the refreshed Oppo A53 is touted as the successor to the recently launched Oppo A52. The phone is expected to be launched in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Western and European markets.

Oppo A53 specifications (expected)

According to a report by MySmartPrice, citing an industry source, the Oppo A53 may be powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC. The device may come with two RAM options - 4GB and 6GB. In terms of inbuilt storage, the phone may offer two options as well - 64GB and 128GB.

Oppo A53 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Given the fact that the recently launched Oppo A52 runs on Android 10 with ColourOS 7.1 on top, the new Oppo A53 may feature at least the same operating system.

Speaking of cameras, the Oppo A53 is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup that will house a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the device is rumoured to feature a 16-megapixel hole-punch camera at the front.

The Oppo A53 may also come with a large 5,000mAh battery, with support for 18W fast charging. Lastly, it is said to pack a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The report also suggests that since the upcoming Oppo A53 has already received NBTC, EEC, FCC, BIS, TKDN, Indonesian and Indonesian Telecom certifications, a launch may be expected soon in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Western and European markets. Oppo, however, hasn't officially announced any launch details.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.