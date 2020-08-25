Oppo A53 2020 has been launched as Oppo's latest answer to Realme, Samsung, and Xiaomi. The new smartphone comes with a hole-punch display design and features a gradient back. It also debuts as the successor to the Oppo A53 that was launched back in 2015. The Oppo A53 2020 comes with triple rear cameras and features a 90Hz display. Other key highlights of the phone include an octa-core processor, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 18W fast charging. At its price range and specifications, the Oppo A53 2020 will compete against the likes of the Realme 6, Samsung Galaxy M31, and Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Oppo A53 2020 price in India, availability details

Oppo A53 2020 price in India has been set at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will carry a price tag of Rs. 15,490. The smartphone comes in Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase in the country starting at 3pm today.

The Oppo A53 2020 sale will take place through Flipkart initially. Customers purchasing the Oppo A53 2020 are entitled to receive a five percent cashback on select bank transactions, no cost EMI options for up to six months, and zero down-payment finance scheme.

Originally, the Oppo A53 2020 was launched in Indonesia last week with a price tag of IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 12,700).

In addition to the Oppo A53 2020, Oppo launched its 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 in the country. It supports 18W fast charging and comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,299. Customers purchasing the Oppo A53 2020 are eligible for getting the 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 with a discount of Rs. 400.

Oppo A53 2020 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A53 2020 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. The smartphone also has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

For storing content, the Oppo A53 2020 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also the fingerprint sensor at the back of the handset. The phone also comes with stereo speakers. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

