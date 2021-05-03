Oppo A53 2020 price in India has been slashed permanently. The smartphone was launched in two variants in India, and both the variants have received a revised price. They are listed on Flipkart with their new price tags. The Oppo A53 2020 comes with a hole-punch display design and features a gradient back design. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup apart from a 90Hz refresh rate display. It competes against the likes of the Realme 6, Samsung Galaxy M31, and Redmi Note 9 Pro.

As per the listings on Flipkart, the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, which was launched for Rs. 12,990, is now available at a price of Rs. 10,990 with an effective price cut of Rs. 2,000. Similarly, the top-end model of with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can now be purchased for Rs. 12,990 after getting an effective price cut of Rs. 2,500 on its launch price of Rs. 15,490. The Oppo A53 comes in Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue colour options.

Gadgets 360 reached out to Oppo and the Chinese technology company confirmed that the price drop is permanent. It also said that the Oppo A53 may also have additional offers during sale events which may vary event to event. It is to be noteworthy that Flipkart is currently hosting Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale in which it is offering discounts and offers on phones, smart TVs, and other electronics.

Oppo A53 2020 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A53 2020 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Oppo A53 2020 offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It is complemented by a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens. There is also the fingerprint sensor at the back of the handset. The phone also comes with stereo speakers.

