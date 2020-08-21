Technology News
Oppo A53 2020 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A53 2020 model is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 12,700) in Indonesia.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 21 August 2020 10:32 IST
Oppo A53 2020 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A53 2020 comes in Electric Black and Fancy Blue colour variants

Highlights
  • Oppo A53 2020 has been launched in Indonesia
  • It is offered in a single 4GB + 64GB storage option
  • Oppo A53 2020 features a fingerprint scanner on the back

Oppo A53 2020 model has been quietly launched in Indonesia as a successor to the recently released Oppo A52. The Chinese brand originally launched the Oppo A53 back in 2015. Key specifications of the new refreshed variant include a large 5,000mAh battery, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. In terms of optics, the Oppo A53 (2020) features a triple rear camera setup. It is offered in a single storage variant, with two colour options to choose from.

Oppo A53 price

According to Indonesian retailer ShopeeOppo A53 is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 12,700) and is currently on pre-order. It is offered in a single 4GB + 64GB storage option. The phone comes in Electric Black and Fancy Blue variants. Oppo hasn't announced any details on the phone's launch or pricing in India. However, it is expected to be launched in the country, along with Thailand, Western and European markets soon.

Oppo A53 specifications

The Oppo A53 2020 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Its 64GB internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB through a microSD card.

Speaking of cameras, the phone's triple rear camera setup is highlighted by a 16-megapixel primary sensor. It is supported by two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the Oppo A53 2020 features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture placed inside the hole-punch cutout at the front.

Oppo A53 2020 has a fingerprint scanner on the back. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

Oppo A53 2020

Oppo A53 2020

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Comments

