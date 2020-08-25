Oppo A53 2020 is set to launch in India today. The new smartphone by the Chinese company was initially unveiled in Indonesia last week. It is touted to come under Rs. 15,000 price tag and includes a 90Hz display. The Oppo A53 2020 also carries a triple rear camera setup. Other highlights of the Oppo A53 2020 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a gradient back finish. The smartphone is likely to compete against the likes of Realme 6i, Redmi Note 9, and Samsung Galaxy M11.

Oppo A53 2020 launch in India live stream

Oppo A53 2020 launch will take place through a virtual event at 12:30pm today. The event will be live streamed on YouTube. You can also watch it live from the video embedded below.

Oppo A53 2020 price in India (expected)

Although the official pricing is yet to be revealed, Oppo A53 2020 price in India is expected to be in line with what was announced in Indonesia earlier this month. It was launched at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 12,600) for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Furthermore, the phone comes in Electric Black and Fancy Blue colour options.

Oppo A53 2020 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A53 2020 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with the refresh rate of 90Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. For photos and videos, it has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor as well as a couple of 2-megapixel secondary sensors. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of storage, the Oppo A53 2020 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.