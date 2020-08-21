Oppo A53 2020 model will make its way to the Indian market on August 25, the company has announced. The phone was just unveiled in Indonesia as the latest budget-friendly smartphone from Oppo and will be launched in India for under Rs. 15,000. The Oppo A53 will be launched via a digital event that will be livestreamed on YouTube at 12:30 pm. The phone boasts of a 90Hz refresh rate screen, an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo A53 price in India, launch event

The Oppo A53 will be priced in India at under Rs. 15,000. The exact pricing is currently unknown and will be revealed at the launch event hosted on August 25 at 12:30pm. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The Oppo A53 has just been launched in Indonesia at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Electric Black and Fancy Blue colour options.

Oppo A53 specifications

Oppo A53 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Oppo A53 comes with a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 16-megapixel primary sensor. It is supported by two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the Oppo A53 2020 features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture placed inside the hole-punch cutout at the front.

The Oppo A53 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone features a fingerprint scanner on the back.

