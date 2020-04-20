Chinese smartphone maker Oppo silently launched the Oppo A92s in its home market last week. The new smartphone packs a quad camera setup at the back and a dual-hole punch camera at the front. Now a fresh report have appeared that points that the company is gearing to launch another new smartphone called the Oppo A52 in the market. The phone has appeared in the product library of China Telecom and this listing has indicated all the details about the upcoming Oppo A52.

Oppo A52 price, availability (expected)

The listing on China Telecom has tipped that the Oppo A52 will be launched in the Chinese market on May 1. The upcoming device is also tipped to launch in three colour variants; Black, Star White, and Condensation Purple. This listing also suggests that the upcoming Oppo A52 will be priced at 1,799 CNY (roughly Rs. 19,500).

Oppo A52 specifications (expected)

The Oppo A52 bears the PDAM10 model number and we have already seen the smartphone popping up in Google Play Console listing earlier. The listing in the China Telecom product has detailed specifications of this device. The Oppo A52 has a polycarbonate body and weighs 192g. It measures 162 x 75.5 x 8.9mm.

The Oppo A52 has a quad camera setup at the back and features a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch design on the front. The display carries full-HD+ resolution. The upcoming Oppo A52 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 665v SoC and it is said to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The quad camera setup of the Oppo A52 consists of a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel shooter. The Oppo A52 houses a big 5,000mAh battery and is tipped to run Android 10 out of the box.