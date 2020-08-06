Technology News
loading

Oppo A52 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India as a Part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale

Oppo A52 price in India has been set at Rs. 18,990 for the 8GB RAM variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 August 2020 19:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A52 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India as a Part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale

Oppo A52 comes with a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant is available through Amazon
  • The new variant sits alongside Oppo A52 6GB RAM option
  • Oppo A52 was originally launched in China in April

Oppo A52 has received a new, 8GB RAM variant in India. The new launch that is a part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale comes a few months after the Chinese company brought the Oppo A52 to the country in a 6GB RAM option. Apart from additional RAM capacity, the new variant is identical to its original model. The Oppo A52 comes with a hole-punch display and features quad rear cameras. The smartphone also has 18W fast charging and includes dual stereo speakers, with the Dirac 2.0 audio technology.

Oppo A52 price in India, availability details

Oppo A52 price in India has been set at Rs. 18,990 for the 8GB RAM variant. This is Rs. 2,000 higher than the 6GB RAM option that was launched in the country in June with a price tag of Rs. 16,990. Both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are available for purchase through Amazon. Moreover, the phone comes in Stream White and Twilight Black colour options.

Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options and an additional exchange offer on the Oppo A52. Also, HDFC Bank customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount while making the purchase through their debit or credit card or via EMI transactions.

Notably, Oppo announced the debut of the 4GB and 8GB RAM variants of the Oppo A52 smartphone during its India launch in June. It, however, didn't provide any exact timelines on their arrival at that time. Also, there are no details on the availability of the 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A52 that is also due to come with 128GB of onboard storage.

The Oppo A52 was originally launched in China in April in the single, 8GB RAM option.

Oppo A52 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A52 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Oppo has provided 128GB of internal storage as standard across both Oppo A52 variants. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A52 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 162x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 192 grams.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant, Oppo A52 price in India, Oppo A52 specifications, Oppo A52, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Office Exploit Used to Hack macOS Devices, Fix Released

Related Stories

    Oppo A52 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India as a Part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
    2. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
    3. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
    4. Asus Launches ROG Zephyrus G14, Other AMD-Powered Notebooks in India
    5. OnePlus Nord Getting Third OxygenOS Update Since Launch in India
    6. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
    7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Deals
    8. Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India
    9. Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Sensor Launched in India
    10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Debut With Triple Rear Cameras
    #Latest Stories
    1. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Apps Getting New Features to Improve Content Creation, Collaboration on Mobile
    2. Google’s Pixel Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch in Q4 2021, Codename Leaked
    3. Oppo A52 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India as a Part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale
    4. Microsoft Office Exploit Used to Hack macOS Devices, Fix Released
    5. Canon Hit by Maze Ransomware Attack, Image.Canon Service Down: Report
    6. Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Sensor, 200m Water Resistance Launched in India
    7. Harman Kardon Fly Series Neckband Wireless Earphones, True Wireless Earphones, and Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India
    8. YouTube Pranksters Stokes Twins Charged Over Fake Bank Robbery Video
    9. Realme C12 Spotted on NBTC, CQC, Other Certification Websites; Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
    10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor, 4K Display Launched in India
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com