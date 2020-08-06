Oppo A52 has received a new, 8GB RAM variant in India. The new launch that is a part of Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale comes a few months after the Chinese company brought the Oppo A52 to the country in a 6GB RAM option. Apart from additional RAM capacity, the new variant is identical to its original model. The Oppo A52 comes with a hole-punch display and features quad rear cameras. The smartphone also has 18W fast charging and includes dual stereo speakers, with the Dirac 2.0 audio technology.

Oppo A52 price in India, availability details

Oppo A52 price in India has been set at Rs. 18,990 for the 8GB RAM variant. This is Rs. 2,000 higher than the 6GB RAM option that was launched in the country in June with a price tag of Rs. 16,990. Both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are available for purchase through Amazon. Moreover, the phone comes in Stream White and Twilight Black colour options.

Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options and an additional exchange offer on the Oppo A52. Also, HDFC Bank customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount while making the purchase through their debit or credit card or via EMI transactions.

Notably, Oppo announced the debut of the 4GB and 8GB RAM variants of the Oppo A52 smartphone during its India launch in June. It, however, didn't provide any exact timelines on their arrival at that time. Also, there are no details on the availability of the 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A52 that is also due to come with 128GB of onboard storage.

The Oppo A52 was originally launched in China in April in the single, 8GB RAM option.

Oppo A52 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A52 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Oppo has provided 128GB of internal storage as standard across both Oppo A52 variants. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A52 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 162x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 192 grams.

