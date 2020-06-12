Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Oppo A52 price in India has been set at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 June 2020 13:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A52 comes in Twilight Black and Stream White colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A52 sales will begin on June 17
  • The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • Oppo A52 supports 18W fast charging option

Oppo A52 has been launched in India, months after the phone was first unveiled in China. The budget smartphone is offered in two colour options and its sales will commence through online and offline channels starting June 17. The Oppo A52 carries four cameras on the back, and a single selfie shooter, housed in the hole-punch cutout. There's also a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Oppo A52 price in India, offers

The Oppo A52 price in India is set at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Twilight Black and Stream White colour options and it will go on sale starting June 17 via major online and offline retailers. Customers planning to purchase the smartphone can avail no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options.

Customers with Bank of Baroda credit card will also get 5 percent cashback while purchasing Oppo A52. Oppo claims that the phone will be available in India in 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants as well but their pricing and availability details are yet to be disclosed.

To recall, the Oppo A52 was launched in China in April.

Oppo A52 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo A52 runs ColourOS 7.1, based on Android 10. It sports a 6.5-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. The phone also has 128GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of cameras, its quad rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a ultra-wide lens. The rectangular rear camera module also houses two 2-megapixel image sensors. For selfies and video calling, the Oppo A52 packs an 8-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Oppo A52 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 162.0x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 192 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A52, Oppo A52 price in India, Oppo A52 specifications
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications

Related Stories

Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Adobe Photoshop Camera App Now Available to Everyone on Android, iOS
  2. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Pros and Cons in 10 Points
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro First Sale in India Scheduled for June 15
  4. The Last of Us Part II — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Soon, Launch Offers Tipped
  6. ‘Expanded and Enhanced’ GTA 5 Coming to PS5 in 2021
  7. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  8. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India
  10. Poco F2 Pro to Get Android 11 Beta 1 Soon, Xiaomi Sub-Brand Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Removes China, Russia and Turkey 'State-Linked' Accounts
  2. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications
  4. US EPA Orders Amazon, eBay to Remove Unsafe Products That Cash In on COVID-19 Pandemic Fears
  5. PayPal Pledges Over $500 Million to Support Minority-Owned US Businesses
  6. Amazfit T-Rex With 20-Day Battery, 14 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp May Get Search by Date, ShareChat Integration, New Delete Options, More in Coming Months
  8. Microsoft Bans Face-Recognition Sales to Police as Big Tech Reacts to Protests
  9. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Update Now Available for Download: How to Install
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India for First Time on June 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com