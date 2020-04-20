Technology News
loading

Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A52 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with 128GB of UFS2.1 storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 April 2020 18:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A52 comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A52 has a quad rear camera setup
  • It is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC and packs 8GB RAM
  • Oppo A52 comes with a 5,000mAh battery

Oppo has added another smartphone to it's ‘A' series of phones with the announcement of the Oppo A52. The phone has been unveiled in China and is listed on the company website with only one RAM and storage configuration. But, there are two colour options. The Oppo A52 comes with four cameras on the back, and a single selfie shooter, housed in the hole-punch display. It has a large 5,000mAh battery and comes with Oppo's HyperBoost technology that works with the processor to deliver a smoother experience.

Oppo A52 price

The Oppo A52 has been listed on the Oppo shop in China with a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,300). The phone comes in two colour options – Black and Blue. It is currently on sale in China.

International availability has not been disclosed by Oppo.

Oppo A52 specifications

The Oppo A52 runs Android 10 with ColourOS 7.1 on top. It has a 6.5-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, as seen on a Chinese operator China Telecom's listing. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A52 has four on the back. According to the China Telecom listing, the primary shooter includes a 12-megapixel sensor and the secondary packs an 8-megapixel sensor. There are two 2-megapixel sensors as well, housed in the rectangular camera module, along with the flash. On the front, there's a single 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Oppo A52 has 128GB of UFS2.1 storage. For connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging, as seen in the operator listing. Talking about the battery, the Oppo A52 has 5,000mAh capacity and it can be charged at 18W. There is also a side mounted fingerprint scanner.

The operator listing states the Oppo A52 measures 162.0x75.5x8.9mm in size and weighs 192 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A52, Oppo A52 price, Oppo A52 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ Tipped to Launch by Q2 2020: Report
Hacker Puts Millions of Usernames, Passwords From Webkinz World Online: Report
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government's New Procedure for Amazon, Flipkart to Ensure Safe Deliveries
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, Bullets Z Wireless Price in India Revealed
  3. Realme X3 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing
  4. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  5. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  6. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched
  7. Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
  8. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  10. Windows Notepad Returns to Microsoft Store With New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hacker Puts Millions of Usernames, Passwords From Webkinz World Online: Report
  2. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ Tipped to Launch by Q2 2020: Report
  4. New FDI Rules Aimed at China Said to Include Hong Kong
  5. Huawei Phones Will Not Get Google and Apple's Contact Tracing App Meant to Prevent Spread of COVID 19: Report
  6. Oyo to Support Partners as Occupancy Plunges Amid Lockdown
  7. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Windows Notepad Returns to Microsoft Store With New Features
  9. Google's Apple Card Rival Leaked Online, Will Reportedly Integrate With Google Pay
  10. YouTube Now Supports UPI Payments in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com