Oppo has added another smartphone to it's ‘A' series of phones with the announcement of the Oppo A52. The phone has been unveiled in China and is listed on the company website with only one RAM and storage configuration. But, there are two colour options. The Oppo A52 comes with four cameras on the back, and a single selfie shooter, housed in the hole-punch display. It has a large 5,000mAh battery and comes with Oppo's HyperBoost technology that works with the processor to deliver a smoother experience.

Oppo A52 price

The Oppo A52 has been listed on the Oppo shop in China with a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,300). The phone comes in two colour options – Black and Blue. It is currently on sale in China.

International availability has not been disclosed by Oppo.

Oppo A52 specifications

The Oppo A52 runs Android 10 with ColourOS 7.1 on top. It has a 6.5-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, as seen on a Chinese operator China Telecom's listing. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A52 has four on the back. According to the China Telecom listing, the primary shooter includes a 12-megapixel sensor and the secondary packs an 8-megapixel sensor. There are two 2-megapixel sensors as well, housed in the rectangular camera module, along with the flash. On the front, there's a single 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Oppo A52 has 128GB of UFS2.1 storage. For connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging, as seen in the operator listing. Talking about the battery, the Oppo A52 has 5,000mAh capacity and it can be charged at 18W. There is also a side mounted fingerprint scanner.

The operator listing states the Oppo A52 measures 162.0x75.5x8.9mm in size and weighs 192 grams.