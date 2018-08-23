NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 23 August 2018
Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A5 will be available for purchase in India through offline retail stores.

Highlights

  • Oppo A5 has now debuted in India
  • It comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,990
  • The smartphone has Beauty Technology 2.0

Oppo A5 has now been launched in India. The smartphone, which first arrived in China last month after some initial rumours and leaks, comes with a 19:9 display and sports a texture back panel with a glass protection on top. Similar to many other Oppo models, the Oppo A5 also includes a dual rear camera setup. There is additionally artificial intelligence (AI) backed Beauty Technology 2.0 that is claimed to recognise as many as 296 facial points. The Oppo A5 is rated to deliver 14 hours of video playback or 11 hours of gaming support on a single charge. While Oppo has yet to announce the smartphone for India, Gadgets 360 has learnt of the smartphone's availability through sources in retail.

Oppo A5 price in India

The Oppo A5 price in India has been set at Rs. 14,990 (MOP). The handset comes in Blue and Rose Gold colour options and will be available for purchase through offline retail stores in the country.

Oppo A5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A5 runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView display with an 19:9 aspect ratio and an 87.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The display panel is protected by a 2.5D curved glass panel. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, supported by an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor is available with an f/2.2 aperture. The frontal sensor features Oppo's Beauty Technology 2.0 that is capable of recognising 296 facial points.

For storing content, the Oppo A5 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A5 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm.

Comments

Oppo A5

Oppo A5

Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Further reading: Oppo
Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications
