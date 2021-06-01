Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, Oppo Reno Z Are Receiving Stable ColorOS 11 With New Updates: Report

Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, Oppo Reno Z Are Receiving Stable ColorOS 11 With New Updates: Report

Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, Oppo Reno Z updates are rolling out in India and other regions.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 June 2021 15:11 IST
Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, Oppo Reno Z Are Receiving Stable ColorOS 11 With New Updates: Report

Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A91, Oppo Reno Z were launched with Android 9 Pie

Highlights
  • Oppo hasn't released much information regarding the update
  • Oppo A73 5G was released with Android 10 out-of-the-box
  • The release schedule for the update was announced through a tweet

Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, and Oppo Reno Z are reportedly receiving a stable update to the Android 11-based ColorOS 11. The update is rolling out in India, Australia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Most of these smartphones were launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and received a stable Android 10 update earlier. Except, the Oppo A73 5G was launched with Android 10. There is limited information about the Android 11 updates said to be rolling out to these Oppo smartphones.

The release schedule for May updates was announced through a tweet earlier, which Oppo does for every month. According to a report by GizmoChina, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, and Oppo Reno Z have now started receiving the promised ColorOS 11, based on Android 11 updates in India and other regions. Oppo has not shared detailed changelogs with the updates for these smartphones yet.

The updates are said to release in a phased manner, so it might take some time to reach all eligible Oppo smartphones. To check for the update manually, head to Settings > Software Updates.

As per the report, Oppo A5 2020 and Oppo A9 2020 running firmware versions C.75/ C.76 will be eligible to get F.03 firmware version in India and Indonesia. The Oppo A73 5G would need A.11/ A.13/ A.15 firmware versions to update it to C.03 firmware version in Australia, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The Oppo A91 would need C.51/ C.53 firmware versions to update to F.11 firmware version in Indonesia. Lastly, the Oppo Reno Z requires C.35 firmware version to update itself to F.02 firmware version in Saudi Arabia and UAE.

In April, Oppo F11 Pro received the Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update in India. While the size of the update was confirmed through a user on Twitter, Oppo hadn't released any information on the changelog bundled for update at that time as well.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo A9 2020

Oppo A9 2020

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Primary rear camera takes good photos
  • Good overall performance
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Bulky and awkward to use
  • Two of four rear cameras have almost no purpose
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Pricing is not competitive
Read detailed Oppo A9 2020 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, Oppo Reno Z, Android 11, ColorOS, ColorOS 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Chinese 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
Honor Band 6 India Launch Tipped via Flipkart Listing

Related Stories

Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, Oppo Reno Z Are Receiving Stable ColorOS 11 With New Updates: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  3. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  4. Amazon Prime Subscription at 50 Percent Off for Youngsters: All Details
  5. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  6. Your Fitbit Smartwatch Could Soon Detect Your Snoring
  7. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
  8. Sony WF-1000XM4 Specs and Features Revealed in Leaked Promo Video
  9. Google Pixel 6 Camera Improvements Tipped in New Leak
  10. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition With ‘Bezel-Less’ Design Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Dunzo Set to Pilot Drone Delivery of Medicines, COVID-19 Vaccines in Telangana
  2. Honor Band 6 India Launch Tipped via Flipkart Listing
  3. Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, Oppo Reno Z Are Receiving Stable ColorOS 11 With New Updates: Report
  4. Chinese 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  5. HP EliteDesk 805 G8, HP ProDesk 405 G8 PCs With AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Processors Announced at Computex 2021
  6. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition With ‘Bezel-Less’ Design, 20W Speakers Launched in India
  7. EA's Knockout City Multiplayer Dodgeball Game is Free Till You Level Up
  8. iQoo Z3 India Launch Set for June 8: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook, Google Sign Content-Supply Deal With Australia’s Nine Under New Licensing Regime
  10. NASA to Send Squid, Water Bears to Space Station for Experiments: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com