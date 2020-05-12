Oppo has started selling its smartphones online after the lockdown restrictions were partially lifted by the Government of India. It has introduced cashback of up to Rs. 2,599 and telecom offers on a range of its phones including the Oppo A5 2020, Oppo F15, and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Some phones offer extended warranty of up to one year, while others offer one-time screen replacement till up to 180 days from purchase. To encourage social distancing, Oppo has announced a new contactless service as well, which includes delivery and after sales service. Consumers can order or avail customer service on WhatsApp or via SMS.

Talking about the offers first, the Oppo A5 2020 and Oppo A31 buyers will get an extended warranty of one year. Telecom offers with over Rs. 7,050 worth of benefits from Jio will also be listed. The Oppo A5 2020 is priced at Rs. 12,490 for the 3GB RAM option and Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM model. The Oppo A31 is listed with the same benefits and is priced at Rs. 12,490 for the 4GB RAM option and thee 6GB RAM option is listed for Rs. 14,990.

Similarly, the Oppo A9 2020, Oppo F15, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno 2Z, and Oppo Reno 3 Pro are listed with a one-time screen replacement offer of up to 180 days and Airtel Double Data offer on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans. All Oppo phones mentioned will be listed with a 5 percent cashback offer from Bank of Baroda or Federal Bank (including EMIs). EMI options will be offered by Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Back, HDFB Service, HDFC Band, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The company notes that all of these offers will be live till May 31 only.

The Oppo A9 2020 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 15,990 while the 8GB RAM option is listed for Rs. 18,490. The Oppo F15, on the other hand is priced at Rs. 21,990 for the 8GB RAM model. The Oppo Reno 2F is priced at Rs. 23,490, the Oppo Reno 2Z is priced at Rs. 27,490, while the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 31,990. You can view all the offers on the company site. There is also the Oppo A1k and Oppo A5s that have been listed with the 5 percent cashback offer.

Talking about the new contactless service, Oppo customers can order deliveries or raise service requests on WhatsApp or via SMS. The WhatsApp chat number is +91 9871502777, while the SMS number is +91 9540495404. The company notes that 22 percent of its retail stores have also opened in permitted zones. However, only 17 percent of staff is present on-ground.

