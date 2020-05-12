Technology News
Oppo A5 2020, A9 2020, Reno 3 Pro, More Phones Listed With Cashback, Telecom Offers: All Details

All eligible Oppo phones will be listed with a 5 percent cashback offer from Bank of Baroda or Federal Bank (including EMIs).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 May 2020 14:16 IST
Oppo Reno 3 Pro is listed with Airtel Double Data offer

  • Oppo A5 2020 buyers will get Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,050
  • Oppo A31 users get extended warranty of one year
  • Oppo Reno 2Z is listed with a one-time screen replacement offer

Oppo has started selling its smartphones online after the lockdown restrictions were partially lifted by the Government of India. It has introduced cashback of up to Rs. 2,599 and telecom offers on a range of its phones including the Oppo A5 2020, Oppo F15, and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Some phones offer extended warranty of up to one year, while others offer one-time screen replacement till up to 180 days from purchase. To encourage social distancing, Oppo has announced a new contactless service as well, which includes delivery and after sales service. Consumers can order or avail customer service on WhatsApp or via SMS.

Talking about the offers first, the Oppo A5 2020 and Oppo A31 buyers will get an extended warranty of one year. Telecom offers with over Rs. 7,050 worth of benefits from Jio will also be listed. The Oppo A5 2020 is priced at Rs. 12,490 for the 3GB RAM option and Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM model. The Oppo A31 is listed with the same benefits and is priced at Rs. 12,490 for the 4GB RAM option and thee 6GB RAM option is listed for Rs. 14,990.

Similarly, the Oppo A9 2020, Oppo F15, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno 2Z, and Oppo Reno 3 Pro are listed with a one-time screen replacement offer of up to 180 days and Airtel Double Data offer on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans. All Oppo phones mentioned will be listed with a 5 percent cashback offer from Bank of Baroda or Federal Bank (including EMIs). EMI options will be offered by Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Back, HDFB Service, HDFC Band, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The company notes that all of these offers will be live till May 31 only.

The Oppo A9 2020 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 15,990 while the 8GB RAM option is listed for Rs. 18,490. The Oppo F15, on the other hand is priced at Rs. 21,990 for the 8GB RAM model. The Oppo Reno 2F is priced at Rs. 23,490, the Oppo Reno 2Z is priced at Rs. 27,490, while the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 31,990. You can view all the offers on the company site. There is also the Oppo A1k and Oppo A5s that have been listed with the 5 percent cashback offer.

Talking about the new contactless service, Oppo customers can order deliveries or raise service requests on WhatsApp or via SMS. The WhatsApp chat number is +91 9871502777, while the SMS number is +91 9540495404. The company notes that 22 percent of its retail stores have also opened in permitted zones. However, only 17 percent of staff is present on-ground.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Good design
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Disappointing low-light video performance
Read detailed Oppo Reno 3 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4025mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo A9 2020

Oppo A9 2020

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Primary rear camera takes good photos
  • Good overall performance
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Bulky and awkward to use
  • Two of four rear cameras have almost no purpose
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Pricing is not competitive
Read detailed Oppo A9 2020 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Oppo F15

Oppo F15

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Lean software
  • Good battery life
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average camera quality
Read detailed Oppo F15 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 2Z

Oppo Reno 2Z

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent battery life
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Bad
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Camera app can be improved
  • Video recording stabilisation needs tweaks
Read detailed Oppo Reno 2Z review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P90 (MT6779)
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1,080x2,340 pixels
Further reading: Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A31, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo, Oppo F15
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000 for New and Existing Customers

