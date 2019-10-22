Technology News
Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990

Oppo A5 2020 4GB RAM variant hasn’t received any price cut.

By | Updated: 22 October 2019 13:58 IST
Oppo A5 2020 packs quad rear cameras and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper

Highlights
  • Oppo A5 2020 is now available at Rs. 11,990 on Amazon, Oppo e-shop
  • The Oppo phone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera on the back
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging

Oppo A5 2020 packing quad rear cameras was launched in India last month, alongside the Oppo A9 2020. Barely a month after its launch, the Oppo A5 2020 has received a permanent price cut worth Rs. 500. However, the price cut is only available on the phone's base model with 3GB of RAM that can now be purchased at Rs. 11,990, down from its original asking price of Rs 12,490 in India. The phone features a 12-megapixel primary camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Oppo A5 2020 price in India

The Oppo A5 2020 was launched in India priced at Rs. 12,490 for the base 3GB + 64GB model, but following the price cut, it is now up for grabs at Rs. 11,990 from Amazon and Oppo e-shop. On the other hand, the phone's 4GB + 64GB variant is currently available at Rs. 13,990. The Oppo A5 2020 can be purchased in Dazzling White and Mirror Black colour options.

Oppo A5 2020 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A5 2020 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 skin on top. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, 480 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The phone draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that also supports reverse charging.

Oppo A5 2020's 64GB of internal storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD slot (up to 256GB). The Oppo A5 2020's quad rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS, Consecutive Voice Messages Playback Comes to WhatsApp Web
