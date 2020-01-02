Technology News
loading

Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490

Oppo A5 2020 3GB RAM model has gotten a price cut of Rs. 500, whereas the 4GB RAM model price has been reduced by Rs. 1,000.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 11:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490

Oppo A5 2020 comes in Mirror Black and Dazzling White colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A5 2020 has gotten the second price cut since launch
  • The phone’s 4GB model is now priced at Rs. 12,990
  • The Oppo A5 2020 new prices are reflecting on Amazon India

Oppo A5 2020 has received a price cut in India once again. The price of the 3GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5 2020 has been reduced by Rs. 500, while the 4GB RAM option has gotten a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Oppo confirmed to Gadgets 360 that this is indeed a permanent price cut, and the new prices are reflecting on the Oppo website as well. This is the second price cut for the Oppo A5 2020, since its launch in September last year.

Oppo A5 2020 price in India, offers

Oppo has revised the price of Oppo A5 2020 and it now starts at Rs. 11,490 for the 3GB RAM model, and Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM model. After the last price cut, the phone's 3GB RAM variant was priced at Rs. 11,990, while the 4GB RAM option was priced at Rs. 13,990. This means a price cut of Rs. 500 has been introduced for the 3GB model, and a Rs. 1,000 price cut will be introduced on the 4GB model. The new prices are reflecting on the Oppo website and Amazon India, and is available in Mirror Black and Dazzling White colour options. Amazon is offering exchange discount, no-cost EMI options, and 5 percent or up to Rs. 1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit EMI transactions and 10 percent or up to Rs. 1500 Instant discount on ICICI Debit EMI transactions.

Oppo A5 2020 specifications

As for the specifications, the Oppo A5 2020 runs on Android 9 Pie with on ColorOS 6.0.1 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Oppo A5 2020's 64GB of internal storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD slot (up to 256GB).

Additionally, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Futher, the phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that also supports reverse charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A5 2020 specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex Rugged Smartwatch Confirmed to Launch on January 8, Live Images Surface Online
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer by AnTuTu, Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T Called Most Cost-Effective

Related Stories

Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI Revises DTH, Cable TV Tariffs: More Channels at Lesser Price
  2. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  3. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  4. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  5. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model Without Notch in 2020: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy M21 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme 5i Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Next Week’s Launch
  8. Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  9. Flipkart's Next Sale Kicks Off at Midnight: What to Expect
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer by AnTuTu, Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T Called Most Cost-Effective
  2. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  3. CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex Rugged Smartwatch Confirmed to Launch on January 8, Live Images Surface Online
  4. Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report
  5. Airtel Brings Rs. 279, Rs. 379 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Up to 84 Days Validity
  6. Elon Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to International Space Station
  7. TRAI's Revised DTH, Cable TV Tariff Framework: More Channels at Lesser Price
  8. WandaVision to Now Release in 2020 on Disney+
  9. Realme X50 5G Teaser Shows Off Phone's Front, Reveals Pill-Shaped Dual Selfie Camera Module
  10. Apple Signs New Deal With UK Chip Designer After Public Dispute
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.