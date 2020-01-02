Oppo A5 2020 has received a price cut in India once again. The price of the 3GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5 2020 has been reduced by Rs. 500, while the 4GB RAM option has gotten a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Oppo confirmed to Gadgets 360 that this is indeed a permanent price cut, and the new prices are reflecting on the Oppo website as well. This is the second price cut for the Oppo A5 2020, since its launch in September last year.

Oppo A5 2020 price in India, offers

Oppo has revised the price of Oppo A5 2020 and it now starts at Rs. 11,490 for the 3GB RAM model, and Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM model. After the last price cut, the phone's 3GB RAM variant was priced at Rs. 11,990, while the 4GB RAM option was priced at Rs. 13,990. This means a price cut of Rs. 500 has been introduced for the 3GB model, and a Rs. 1,000 price cut will be introduced on the 4GB model. The new prices are reflecting on the Oppo website and Amazon India, and is available in Mirror Black and Dazzling White colour options. Amazon is offering exchange discount, no-cost EMI options, and 5 percent or up to Rs. 1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit EMI transactions and 10 percent or up to Rs. 1500 Instant discount on ICICI Debit EMI transactions.

Oppo A5 2020 specifications

As for the specifications, the Oppo A5 2020 runs on Android 9 Pie with on ColorOS 6.0.1 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Oppo A5 2020's 64GB of internal storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD slot (up to 256GB).

Additionally, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Futher, the phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that also supports reverse charging.

