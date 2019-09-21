Technology News
Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

Oppo A5 is priced in India starting at Rs. 13,990.

21 September 2019
Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

Oppo A5 2020 is listed with a number of launch offers

Highlights
  • Oppo A5 2020 is available on Amazon India and offline stores
  • The phone comes in Dazzling White and Mirror Black options
  • Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,050

Oppo A5 2020 smartphone has gone on sale in India. The phone was launched last week, and is now available on Amazon India and offline stores both. It is listed with a slew of bank offers, Jio Subscriber benefits, and no-cost EMI options. Key features of the phone include a quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, waterdrop-style notch, rear fingerprint sensor, and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone comes in Dazzling White and Mirror Black colour options and comes equipped with dual stereo speakers.

Oppo A5 2020 price in India, availability, launch offers

Oppo A5 2020 price in India is set at Rs. 12,490 for the 3GB RAM variant and at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM variant. Oppo A5 2020 has gone on sale in two colours – Dazzling White and Mirror Black – via Amazon.in and offline stores as well.

Launch offers include 5 percent instant discount on paying with HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. Additional Rs. 1,500 off on exchange, no-cost EMI options for 3 and 6 months, and extra Rs. 2,000 off on upgrade for Oppo smartphones has been listed as well. Reliance Jio subscribers will also get benefits worth Rs. 7,050 and up to 3.1TB 4G Data on Rs. 299 Plan.

The customers buying the Oppo A5 2020 from physical retailers will get zero down payment EMI options on Bajaj Finserv or 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. Vodafone Idea customers will get Rs. 3,750 cashback and 250GB additional data with a recharge of Rs. 255. Lastly, Airtel subscribers will get double data and unlimited calling with a recharge of Rs. 249. The two telco offers are exclusive to the offline buyers only.

Oppo A5 2020 specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo A5 2020 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. It features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The phone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with a 5,000mAh battery.

There is a quad camera setup on board the A5 2020 with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits.There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well. Additionally, the Oppo A5 2020 packs up to 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Further reading: Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A5 2020 specifications, Oppo
Facebook to Press on With Libra Launch Next Year: Exec
  1. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  2. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Now Getting Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 Update
  3. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  4. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  5. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  6. iPhone 11 Series' New Battery Management System Reduces Performance Impact
  7. OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed
  8. OnePlus 7T to Offer 23 Percent Faster Charging With Warp Charge 30T: CEO
  9. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Live via Airtel, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  10. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
