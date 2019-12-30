Oppo has launched a new variant of the Oppo A5 2020 phone in India. The Oppo A5 2020's new model packs 6GB of RAM, paired with 128GB of internal storage, and is now up for grabs in India priced at Rs. 14,990. As for the phone itself, the Oppo A5 2020 features a quad rear camera setup and draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC ticking alongside up to 6GB of RAM. The phone comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.

Oppo has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it has launched a new variant of the Oppo A5 2020 in India that features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This particular variant is reportedly priced at Rs. 14,990 and will be available from select offline retailers across the country. Also, Oppo recently slashed the price of the Oppo A5 2020 and it now starts at Rs. 11,990 in India.

Oppo A5 2020 specifications

As for the specifications, Oppo A5 2020 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 skin on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600pixels) display with a waterdrop notch, 480 nits of peak brightness, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ on top for protection. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM.

Oppo A5 2020 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone offers up to 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD (up to 256GB). The Oppo A5 2020 packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support.