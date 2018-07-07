NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Oppo A3s With 'Super Full Screen' Panel, Snapdragon 450 Setup Set to Debut in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A3s With 'Super Full Screen' Panel, Snapdragon 450 Setup Set to Debut in India: Price, Specifications

 
07 July 2018
Oppo A3s With 'Super Full Screen' Panel, Snapdragon 450 Setup Set to Debut in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Oppo A3s price in India will start at Rs. 10,990
  • The smartphone will feature a large 4230mAh battery
  • It will also sport a dual rear camera setup on the back

Oppo A3s is set to debut in India in 2GB RAM/ 16GB onboard storage and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage options. Gadgets 360 has learnt the Oppo A3s price in India starts at Rs. 10,990. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC and sports a dual rear camera setup. It also has a selfie camera powered by Oppo's AI Beauty Technology 2.0. The smartphone comes months after the launch of the Oppo A3 that debuted in China in April with a 19:9 aspect ratio bezel-less display and an iPhone X-like notch.

Oppo A3s price in India

The Oppo A3s price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The handset comes in Red and Dark Purple colour options.

Oppo A3s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3s runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) 'Super Full Screen' display. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with a clock speed of 1.8GHz, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The handset has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that supports AI Beauty Technology 2.0.

Oppo has provided 16GB and 32GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, there are usual options such as  4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4230mAh battery and measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm.

