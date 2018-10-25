Oppo A3s Price in India Cut, 2GB RAM Variant Now Priced at Rs. 9,990

Oppo A3s price has been dropped in India. The smartphone that was launched in the country back in July at Rs. 10,990 is now available with a price tag of Rs. 9,990. The company also brought the Oppo A3s 3GB RAM variant in August with a price tag of Rs. 13,990. However, the latest price is only applicable to the 2GB RAM variant. The new price has made the Oppo A3s a stronger competitor against the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, and Infinix Hot S3X.

Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom on Thursday reported that the Oppo A3s would now be available at Rs. 9,999. Oppo India confirmed the price drop in an email response to Gadgets 360. The new price is notably applicable to the 2GB RAM variant only. However, the online listings of the smartphone on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Paytm are yet to reflect the new change.

Oppo A3s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3s runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) 'Super Full Screen' display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor - along with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that supports AI Beauty Technology 2.0.

For storing content, the Oppo A3s has 16GB and 32GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone pack. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm.