  Oppo A3s With Dual Rear Cameras, 6.2-Inch Display, 4230mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A3s With Dual Rear Cameras, 6.2-Inch Display, 4230mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
, 13 July 2018
Highlights

  • Oppo has launched A3s in India
  • The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,990
  • It will go on sale starting July 15 via online and offline stores

Oppo A3s has finally been launched in India has the company's latest budget smartphone. As we exclusively reported last week, the Oppo A3s has debuted in the country priced at Rs. 10,990. The smartphone comes in only one - 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage - variant. The key features of the Oppo A3s include a dual rear camera setup, a 'Super Full Screen' display, a 4230mAh battery, and the octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC. It also features a selfie camera powered by Oppo's AI Beauty Technology 2.0.

The Oppo A3s, the company claims, is the first Oppo smartphone in the South Asian market that comes with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel AI enabled front camera. Oppo says its 'AI Beauty' technology employs a cloud database from premium suppliers that have sufficient power to support diversified facial recognition in smart terminals. It claims that the technology "is like a thinking photographer rather than a rigid software program."

The 6.2-inch display comes with a notch and 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. To improve the screen ratio, Oppo has used flux dispensing technology to narrow down the border by 16 percent to 2.05mm thin. There is a Music Party feature in the Oppo A3s that can be used to increase the volume by employing multiple smartphones. You just need to connect the smartphones with ColorOS 5.1 or higher version OS to play the same track.

Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said in a release, "With A3s, we aim to offer consumers, especially youth, who are looking for an advanced camera phone that offers a strong battery life. With advanced features like dual camera, super full screen and extensive battery, this device has been designed to enable consumers to capture cherished moments all day long. The A3s truly represents our ambition to continue being the Selfie Expert and Leader in the market."

Oppo A3s price in India

The Oppo A3s price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990. The smartphone will go on sale from July 15 (Sunday) via Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm, along with the offline stores. Notably, the Oppo A3s will be available in Dark Purple and Red colour variants.

Oppo A3s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3s runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) 'Super Full Screen' display. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with a clock speed of 1.8GHz, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The handset has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that supports AI Beauty Technology 2.0.

Oppo has provided 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, the Oppo A3s comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4230mAh battery and measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo
