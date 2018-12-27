NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo A3s 3GB RAM Variant Price in India Cut Again: Report

, 27 December 2018
Oppo A3s 3GB RAM Variant Price in India Cut Again: Report

Oppo A3s 3GB RAM variant was launched in India back in August with a price tag of Rs. 12,990

Highlights

  • Oppo A3s 3GB RAM variant last month also received a price drop
  • Amazon.in is reflecting the new price
  • Earlier this month, 2GB RAM-based Oppo A3s got a reduced price

Oppo A3s 3GB RAM variant price has now been dropped in India to Rs. 10,990, as per an established retailer. The smartphone was initially launched in the 2GB RAM model, though its 3GB RAM variant arrived in August with an official price tag of Rs. 12,990. Last month, Oppo India slashed the price of 3GB RAM variant to Rs. 11,990. The Oppo A3s features an HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. Also, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core SOC and comes in Dark Purple and Red colour options.

Oppo A3 price in India

Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Thursday reported the 3GB RAM variant of the Oppo A3s would now be available in India with a price tag of Rs. 10,990. Amazon.in has already started selling the smartphone with the reduced price, while Flipkart has currently listed the model with its original price. We've reached out to Oppo India to confirm the price drop and will update this space accordingly.

The fresh development comes just days after the Oppo A3s 2GB RAM variant received a price cut in India. Oppo also reduced the price of the 3GB RAM variant back in late November.

As we mentioned, the Oppo A3s was launched in India in 2GB RAM option back in July and got the 3GB RAM variant in August. While the 2GB RAM-based A3s was officially priced at Rs. 10,990, the 3GB RAM option was originally priced at Rs. 12,990.

Oppo A3s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3s runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) 'Super Full Screen' IPS display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 2GB/ 3GB RAM options.

For capturing images and recording videos, the Oppo A3s sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor that supports AI Beauty Technology 2.0.

Oppo has provided 16GB storage on the 2GB RAM variant of the A3s, while its 3GB RAM model has 32GB storage option. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone pack on the connectivity front. Besides, it packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm.

Comments

Oppo A3s 3GB RAM Variant Price in India Cut Again: Report
