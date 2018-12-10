NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo A3s 2GB RAM Variant Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 8,990

, 10 December 2018
Oppo A3s price in India has been slashed from the original Rs. 10,990 price tag

Highlights

  • Oppo A3s was launched in India back in July
  • The smartphone debuted in 2GB RAM variant followed by its 3GB RAM model
  • It features a 6.2-inch Super Full Screen panel

Oppo A3s price in India has been slashed, yet again. The smartphone that was launched in the country in 2GB RAM variant at Rs. 10,990 is now available with a price tag of Rs. 9,990. Oppo also brought the Oppo A3s 3GB RAM model in August with a price tag of Rs. 13,990. The smartphone competes against the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme 2, and Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. It features a 'Super Full Screen' panel and has an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC.

When asked for comment by Gadgets 360, Oppo responded to say "The market operating price of Oppo A3s has been adjusted to Rs. 8,990. This is a standard price revision of the product." The Oppo A3s price drop was first reported by Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom. The retailer reveals that the price cut is applicable to the 2GB RAM variant that is now available at Rs. 8,990. It is worth pointing out that the new price is available through Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

Oppo launched the A3s in 2GB RAM variant back in July with a price tag of Rs. 10,990. However, in October, the price dropped to Rs. 9,990. The Oppo A3s 3GB RAM variant separately debuted in August at Rs. 13,990. Its price also slashed to Rs. 11,990 late last month.

Oppo A3s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3s runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Super Full Screen panel. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor - along with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that supports AI Beauty Technology 2.0.

On the storage front, the Oppo A3s has 16GB and 32GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone pack. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.2x75.6x8.2mm.

